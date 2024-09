The fall mum sale, presented by Exchange Club of Sturgis, continues through 6 p.m. Sept. 13 and 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 14, or until supply is depleted.

All proceeds benefit local community services.

Site is 306 W. Chicago Road, at southeast corner of Jefferson Street, next to Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce.

Flowers are fresh from the greenhouse. Mums and other varieties are available. Prices ranges from $5 to $30.