Family and Family Dollar.

That sums up a big part of Krissta Major’s life. As Assistant Manager of Marion’s Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store, Krissta enjoys working with a great group of coworkers. She also enjoys helping locals shop for great bargains.

After all, she does a majority of her own shopping there as well.

But family is the most important thing in Krissta’s life. Along with her husband, Geoff, and kids – Isaiah, Joseph, and Harley – the Major family enjoys doing a little bit of everything: Motorcycling, dirt biking, sports, camping, gardening, and more.

We caught up with Krissta recently at the Family Dollar and learned a little bit more about her life, and the store. We learned that Krissta Major is much more than just another face in the crowd.

Marion Press: Where were you born and raised?

Krissta: I was born in Traverse City, and raised between Manton and Lake City. I started in Manton, but I finished high school in Lake City. Moved to Marion when I moved out at 17 because I met Geoff. Geoff had just graduated like 6 months before we met. But I have family from Marion too.

MP: What kept you busy growing up? What were you in to?

Krissta: Sports: Volleyball, softball; I played basketball in middle school, and I did track too.

MP: Tell us about the Major family. When did you and Geoff get married?

Krissta: February 11th, 2012. We have 3 kids: 10, 8, and 6. Isaiah is 10, Joseph is 8, and Harley is 6.

MP: Are they into sports like their mama was?

Krissta: Yes. Constantly. Isaiah did football last year; basketball and baseball this year. We did travel football and basketball. And Joseph can play football next year, but not basketball until the following year. Joseph is bigger than his big brother.

MP: What else does the Major family enjoy doing when you’re not working?

Krissta: Riding motorcycle – the kids love to get on it. The kids love riding dirtbikes, camping, rock hunting, gardening, and chickens.

MP: Do you have a lot of chickens?

Krissta: We did! Until the weasels and raccoons found them!

MP: You and Geoff are a part of the [North Michigan Riders Association], I know you guys do a lot for the community.

Krissta: We do motorcycle awareness. We do the food drive during hunting season. We give back to the community, we do benefits. We have a family fun day coming up, which is open to the public. We’ll have the bounce house, and fireworks, and kid games.

MP: So Family Dollar, when did you start working here?

Krissta: Which time!? The first or second?!? I started in 2019, and then we left to go pipelining the following spring. So I put in my two week notice back then, but now I am back because Geoff is now working at home with Layline. We plan to stick around and let the kids enjoy sports and not homeschool them. Geoff had been pipelining since 2014, and he just finished last year.

MP: What do you enjoy the most about working here at Family Dollar?

Krissta: The people. We all seem to get along really well, which makes it really enjoyable to come in to work. Definitely helps when you can get along with your coworkers!

MP: What all does Family Dollar have here in the store?

Krissta: Everything from pacifiers to toilet paper! We have hardware; we have a hardware and pets section in the Dollar Tree section as well. We have a lot of food, and a lot of it is pretty reasonably [priced]. This is the place I do most of my grocery shopping. We have milk, creamer, butter, eggs, cheese, bread… there’s the basics right there.

MP: Anything else our readers should know about the store?

Krissta: Come check out the Dollar Tree section! That’s where I go shopping. A lot of people don’t know that we have Dollar Tree in here. Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar out. Our store is known as a small combo store.

MP: What do you enjoy the most about being a part of the Marion community?

Krissta: I like how everyone gets together for the fair, and old-fashioned days – with the games and stuff. It’s just a community thing. And I don’t want my kids to just get thrown into [a bigger school] and just get lost in the student count.

MP: What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

Krissta: There’s not ever a dumb question. Always ask the questions that you have. It’s how you’re going to learn. I tell my kid that all the time: “Well, Mom, I didn’t get it.” “Then ask!” That’s all you’ve got to do.

MP: Who have been your biggest role models over the years?

Krissta: My oldest sister, Melissa Masserang. She’s always done it on her own with 3 girls. She’s such a strong person. And she’s still doing it on her own, fighting stage 2 breast cancer.