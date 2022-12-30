FACES in the Crowd:

Time is a funny thing. Brief moments can feel eternal but years will come and go in a blink. 2022 probably feels that way for a lot of us; it certainly does for me. On Saturday, many of us will be ringing in the new year, listening to Auld Lang Syne play in the background on our televisions. And with it, a small chance to remember all those brief moments from 2022 that will stay with us forever: All those times we’ve shared with loved ones, near and far, here and gone. Watching our kids and grandkids, nieces and newphews, grow up and figure out just how big – and how great – this world really is. All those brief moments of joy that make us realize how incredibly fortunate we are to be here. A big thank you to all of our readers and all of our faces of 2022. May 2023 bring you many more of those moments that make life truly special.

“For Auld Lang Syne, my dear. For Auld Lang Syne. We’ll take a cup of kindness yet, for Auld Lang Syne.”