A vehicle traveling too fast for conditions may have caused a vehicle to roll into the median Thursday morning, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said.

The Clare Fire Department was called to the scene on north bound U.S. 127 at mile maarker 164 around 10:40 a.m. Thursday. Another vehicle , possibly trying to avoid the first, ran off the freeway into the ditch, Chapman said.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled was taken to

MyMichigan Health Emergency in Clare for injuries sustained in the crash.

Chapman said the injured driver was from Clarksville.

Photo courtesy of CFD

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Skype

Tumblr

WhatsApp

