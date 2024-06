Family Night a huge success at Sturgis Fest

Story and photos by

Dennis Volkert

Scenes from “Family Night” at Sturgis Fest, held Wednesday at Sturgis High School.

The popular annual attraction featured carnival rides, train rides, tricycle races, bounce-house and water games.

A signature feature is the vintage baseball game, Sturgis Biscuits vs. Elkhart County Railroaders. Later in the evening was an outdoor movie-showing of “Zootopia.”

Sturgis Fest continues today and Saturday. Highlights on Friday include a classic-car cruise-in, Hispanic Heritage celebration and “Electric Night Parade.” “Sports Day” and fireworks are the anchor attractions on Saturday.