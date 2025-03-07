Farwell boys bowling coach reflects on season

By John Raffel

Correspondent

FARWELL — Farwell’s girls bowling team was sixth among 10 schools in the Division 4 regional 29 tournament this season while the boys took 12th place.

“It’s been a rough year for Eagle bowling with only six athletes,”

Farwell boys coach Jesse Wardie said. “But every one of them worked hard to improve throughout the season and raise their averages.

“While we will be saying goodbye to three seniors, I hope to see my underclassmen return next season.”

Farwell boys were led at regionals by Presdyn Shannon, who was 16th with a 1,062. Malcolm Crawford was 33rd with a 947. Evan Cotton was 42nd with a 867. Jesse May had a 766 for Farwell. Cameron Letts was 65th with a 703 Cooper Dunklee was 68th with a 568.

Macie Carrow was 16th with a 910 for the Farwell girls. Ella Norbury was 28th as was teammate Emily Hall with 839s. Ava Darnell was 33rd with an 809. Emily Coppens was 43rd with a 743. Lillie Graham was 44th with a 735.

Farwell boys took 12th place with a 2,237.