Farwell cheerleaders take second

By John Raffel

Correspondent

FARWELL — Farwell’s competitive cheer team coached by Nora Jennejgal had a huge meet this past weekend at Vassar.

“We scored our highest of the season this past weekend at Vassar with an overall score of 650.65 nd a second place finish. With three establish runs, we feel confident going into our next competitions and the rapidly approaching postseason,” Jennings said.

On Feb 17, Farwell is at Coleman for the Competitive Cheer District 23.

Other schools there will be Montabella, Beal City, Coleman, Evart, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, Harrison, Marion Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, North Muskegon, Ravenna and Shelby.

The top four finishing teams will move on to the regional round.

The objective in the three rounds is as follows:

Round 1: Cheerleaders show off their jumping skills and ability

to choreograph motions.

Round 2: Cheerleaders perform a precision drill, tumbling,

jumping, and flexibility.

Round 3: Cheerleaders perform stunts.