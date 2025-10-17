Farwell libero looks for strong finish

By John Raffel
Correspondent
FARWELL — Karleigh Ames is looking to finish off her third varsity and senior season as a Farwell volleyball player on a strong note.
Ames said her first two seasons “have gone pretty decent.”
Ames has been a libero for the Eagles.
“You have to be aware of your surroundings and know where the ball is going to go next,” she said. “I’ve been libero for three years. My previous years was a (defensive specialist).”
Ames said she was looking to improve on her consistency this year in various areas, including serving.
She’s had her share of aces, thanks to being able to find a weak spot on the other side.
The team this season “should be pretty strong,” Ames said. “Better than last year.
Ames also plays softball for Farwell, which went to the district finals last season..
“I was shortstop but now I play centerfield,” she said.