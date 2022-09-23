Farwell rolls with lopsided homecoming win

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Farwell volleyball team took on visiting Shepherd in Jack Pine Conference action on Monday. The Lady Eagles played the Lady BlueJays close, but came up short in straight sets, 25-18, 27-25 and 25-23.

“The team is working on building a stronger defense and understanding the importance of reading our opponents,” head coach Stephanie Brown said.

Kaycie Simons led the team with 14 serving points, Hannah Norbury had 11 points and Anna Pitts added nine points.

Farwell (1-2 JPC) was at Beaverton on Wednesday and heads to Pinconning this coming Wednesday.