Father-son argument devolves into vicious stabbing

Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

On the night of Wednesday, September 3rd, Kalamazoo County Dispatchers were alerted to a stabbing in Schoolcraft Township.

Around 8:50 pm, Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers arrived at the Hall home on West VW Avenue between South 14th Street and Oakland Drive, about a half mile away from Schoolcraft Elementary. 49-year-old, Mr. Hall, greeted them with numerous non-life-threatening wounds, and said he was arguing with his 27-year-old son, Dakota, when he proceeded to slap him, brandish a knife, and viciously stab him “multiple times.” Afterwards, he said, Dakota fled the scene.

At around 8:30 am, Dakota attempted to return home but was unable to get inside and left on foot. His father quickly alerted the authorities again, who also alerted the elementary school.

With knowledge of a suspicious person on the loose, Schoolcraft Community Schools’ Superintendent, Nate Ledlow, issued an order to put both schools into a precautionary “lock-up.” He said there was “no immediate danger inside the school,” everyone was safe, and instruction would continue as normal.

At around 9:11 am, authorities were able to track Dakota down to a ditch on East Lyon Street and take him into police custody without incident.

According to court documents, Dakota Hall is now facing one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of assault and battery. He’s scheduled to return to court for a probable cause hearing on September 16th and for a preliminary examination on September 23rd. He remains lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail with a $25,000 cash bond.