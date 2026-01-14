Fennville Elementary earns dual honors as district kicks off 2026

By Art Nicholas

Fennville Public Schools is celebrating a strong start to 2026 following two prestigious recognitions for Fennville Elementary School and continued community programming for the semester ahead.

National Academic Recognition

In November, Fennville Elementary School was recognized by U.S. News & World Report in their 2026 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings, placing the school among the top performers evaluated from more than 47,000 public elementary schools nationwide.

The U.S. News rankings evaluate student proficiency in math and reading/language arts while accounting for student background and achievement in core subjects. “This prestigious recognition affirms our school’s commitment to academic excellence and outstanding student achievement,” the district announced in November. “It highlights the dedication of our staff, the support of our families, and the thriving culture of learning within our community.”

Unified Champion School Designation

Recently, Fennville Elementary earned designation as a Unified Champion School by Special Olympics Michigan, recognizing the school’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment where students with and without intellectual disabilities learn and grow together.

The Unified Champion School program requires schools to implement three core components: Unified Sports programs where students of all abilities train and compete as teammates, Inclusive Student Leadership through youth-led activities, and Whole School Engagement initiatives that promote inclusion across the entire school community. Special Olympics Michigan has expanded this program to more than 200 schools throughout the state.

For Fennville Elementary, serving approximately 500 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, both honors reflect the school’s dedication to academic excellence and inclusive community values.

Schools of Choice Enrollment

The district also welcomed new families this month through its second-semester Schools of Choice enrollment period, which runs through January 16. Students from neighboring districts in Barry, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, and Van Buren counties could apply for enrollment beginning the second semester on January 19.

Fennville Public Schools accepts unlimited enrollment of non-resident students through Schools of Choice for all grades K-12. Families from within the Allegan Area Educational Service Agency can apply at any time throughout the year. Parents interested in enrollment can contact the Central Office at 269-722-3350.

Looking Ahead

The School Board will hold its organizational meeting on January 19 at 7 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room at 5 Memorial Drive. Later this month, Fennville High School will host a community blood drive on January 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With approximately 1,229 diverse students across all grade levels, Fennville Public Schools continues building on its foundation of strong academics, inclusive programming, and supportive community partnerships.

For more information about Fennville Public Schools, visit www.fennville.org or call 269-722-3350.