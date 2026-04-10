Final suspects apprehended in Hanover Horton area robbery

James Goodall

Richie Jimenez

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

The final two suspects in the Hanover Horton armed robbery case, Richie Jimenez, age 24, and James Goodall, age 25, were arrested this week, marking the conclusion of a months-long investigation. The apprehensions bring closure to the Feb. 24 robbery at an area convenience store, with all individuals connected to the case now in custody.

Jimenez was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Maple Avenue in Parma Township. Goodall was arrested early Wednesday morning in a coordinated operation in Blackman Township. Both arrests followed extensive surveillance and cooperation between local and state law enforcement agencies.

The investigation was a joint effort involving the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Blackman Township Department of Public Safety. Officers worked closely together, sharing information and resources to track the suspects and ensure public safety throughout the process.

Sheriff Gary Schuette praised the collaboration, stating, “This outcome demonstrates what can be achieved when agencies work together. Our community’s safety is always our top priority, and these arrests are a testament to the dedication of our officers.”

Community involvement played a crucial role in the case. According to Schuette, tips from local residents helped narrow down search locations and ultimately led to the arrests. “We are grateful for the vigilance and support of our community. Without their help, this investigation could have taken much longer,” he said.

Those arrested last month include Camerin Hudson, who was taken into custody at a residence on Sycamore Street in Blackman Township; Kaiden Miguel Hudson, who was apprehended at a residence on Orange Street in the city of Jackson; and Xzavier Andre Bacon, who was arrested during a felony traffic stop on Washington Avenue after deputies located a suspect vehicle. A 16-year-old juvenile was also apprehended and arraigned. Bond for each defendant was set at $250,000.

With Jimenez and Goodall now in custody, authorities confirm that all suspects related to the Hanover Horton robbery are accounted for. The investigation is officially concluded, and legal proceedings are set to begin in the coming weeks.