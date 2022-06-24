Clare Firefighters Sam and Ted Eberhart attempt to douse flames in the barn.

Photos by Bob Guiliani

CFD firefighters Eric Isaac and Ted Eberhart and Harrison Firefighter Lockwood work to put the barn fire out.

Photos by Bob Guiliani

By Pat Maurer

Three departments responded, but firefighters faced a complicated situation when a pole building, owned by Donald Dietschat 740 Witbeck Drive was destroyed by a fire Wednesday.

Clare firefighters were called to the scene on the north side of Shamrock Lake around 3:45 p.m. and fought the blaze for nearly two hours.

But just getting there was a problem.

Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said it was a complicated situation because road construction that made it difficult to get fire apparatus in and out. He said the road was down to one lane and it was the only way in or out from the residence. The 32 by 40 foot barn was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

He said the cause of the fire was undetermined. “I’m sure it was accidental,” he said. There were no injuries.

Clare was assisted at the scene by personnel and equipment from Surrey Township Fire Department and Harrison Fire Department, Chapman said.