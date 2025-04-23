Firefighters snuff blaze near propane tanks

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township Fire District crews joined mutual aid partners from Ganges, Graafschap, Fennville and Hamilton knocking dousing a storage building and vehicle fire in the 2500 block of 63rd Street Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to the 5 a.m. call learned from Central Dispatch enroute that 200- and 500-pound propane tanks were near the structure,, reported STFD IT Director Erik Kirchert.

LIFE Ambulance crews on scene reported the fire was well involved and they had heard an explosion. They assessed and treated four patients for smoke inhalation.

STFD and Fennville firefighters set up a water supply and attacked the blaze in the 30×30-foot building. The owner advised first responder he had already turned off the breaker and vented the 200-pound propane tank. Crews put out flames in the vehicle and part of the nearby woods, Kirchert said.

Pmce the fire was controlled, crews started overhauling debris to find hot spots. The steel siding and roofing made that a challenge, but once Matt’s Excavating removed the debris the remaining hot spots were extinguished.

A total of 15,000 gallons of water and 25 gallons of foam were used to suppress the blaze, said Kirchert. The last remaining units left the scene at 8:50 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

