Free expungement clinic offered at Christian Neighbors

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

On Friday, Aug. 15, Christian Neighbors will host a free Expungement Fair & Resource Clinic.

The clinic, scheduled to run from 12 to 4:30 p.m., will help eligible individuals clear their criminal record and is open to all Michigan residents.

Tess Strasser from the Allegan County Public Defender’s Office is helping to organize the clinic.

“The idea for the expungement clinic was inspired by the passage of Michigan’s Clean Slate Act in 2021, which allows eligible individuals to apply for expungement after meeting specific criteria and waiting periods,” Strasser said.

Attorneys from the Allegan Public Defender’s Office previously volunteered at a clinic hosted by Safe & Just Michigan.

“(At the earlier clinic), our attorneys witnessed the powerful impact expunging criminal records can have on people’s lives,” Strasser said. “Motivated by that experience, we sought to bring a similar initiative to Allegan County to help local residents—and other Michigan residents—navigate the expungement process and access new opportunities.”

Individuals can apply for expungement after three years from conviction for non-serious misdemeanors, five years for felonies and seven years for multiple felonies.

“(The Clean Slate Act) also grants expungements for most traffic offenses and expedited expungements for marijuana-related convictions,” Strasser said.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Safe & Just Michigan and Michigan State Police are joining Christian Neighbors and the Allegan County Public Defender’s Office to present the expungement clinic.

Michigan Works and Friend of the Court will also have informational tables set up.

“Christian Neighbors is excited to partner with these other great organizations to offer this service to the community,” said Kim Shaffer, program director at Christian Neighbors.

Shaffer said this clinic is a perfect example of the kinds of programs Christian Neighbors was hoping to host when it opened its Education Resource Center in 2023.

“We intentionally designed an event space that would be used for large events such as this, that would benefit the greater good of the community,” Shaffer said. “We see first-hand on a regular basis the barriers that a criminal record can impose on individuals and families who come to us for services. It inhibits their ability to find proper and affordable housing and rewarding employment.

“Part of our mission is to help people become stabilized in their homes and prosper in the community. Having access to record expungement is certainly a big step in the direction of stabilization.”

Those attending the clinic can expect the following services:

Background Check & Eligibility Screening

Staff begin by running a background check to determine whether an individual qualifies for expungement under Michigan law.

If eligible, an attorney assists with completing the application and provides guidance on the next steps.

A notary is available on-site to officially notarize the completed application.

The Michigan State Police are present to conduct required fingerprint scans.

Participants receive pre-labeled and stamped envelopes addressed to the appropriate agencies, making it easy to submit their applications.

“All these services at the clinic are free of charge, thus helping to break down the financial barrier to helping those who are seeking successful expungement of their records,” Strasser said.

Those planning to attend the clinic will need to bring a federal or state-issued ID, driver’s license or birth certificate for proof of identity.

“Clearing a criminal record can be life-changing,” Strasser said. “It creates new opportunities in housing, employment and education.

“Many of the individuals we represent at the Public Defender’s Office are navigating the criminal justice system due to circumstances tied to poverty, lack of resources or other systemic barriers. One mistake, especially one made under difficult conditions, should not define a person’s future.

“This clinic is about helping people move forward and not causing added financial strains of trying to navigate expungement on their own. By partnering with organizations like Michigan Works and the Friend of the Court, we’re making sure attendees not only understand the expungement process, but also have access to support services that can help them beyond the clinic.”

Individuals are encouraged to pre-register for the event at https://bit.ly/4k4yuO0. Pre-registration is helpful because it allows staff to pre-screen participants for eligibility, ensuring the clinic can provide meaningful support toward clearing their criminal records.

Limited parking at Christian Neighbors (282 12th St., Plainwell). Overflow parking will be available next door at the Hope Lutheran Church.

According to Shaffer, wait times could be up to two hours, so participants should be prepared for that. Wait times are expected to be longer at the beginning of the clinic.

“We encourage folks to wait and stagger when they arrive, as later in the day tends to be less wait time,” Shaffer said.