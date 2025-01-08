Girls postseason events set MHSAA attendance record

A record number of spectators at girls postseason events during the 2023-24 school year pushed Michigan High School Athletic Association attendance past 1.4 million fans for the second straight, with the total of 471,651 spectators for girls competitions.

The previous all-time best for attendance for girls sports was set in 2014-15.

In total, MHSAA tournament events drew 1,449,574 spectators at competitions for which admission is charged. That represented just over a half-percent decrease from 2022-23, but was still the second highest overall postseason attendance over the last seven years.

Attendance at MHSAA boys tournament events during 2023-24 was 1,008,070, a three-percent decrease from the year before. The MHSAA annually tracks attendance for all sports except golf, skiing and tennis, as single tickets are not sold for those sports.

Record spectator turnout for the softball and track & field tournaments drove the girls overall increase.

Softball set an overall tournament record with 49,636 fans, besting the previous record set just the year before by nearly 2,000. Softball also set an individual-round record with 4,935 fans at Quarterfinals.

Track & Field—with girls and boys competing together—drew a record 42,899 spectators overall, and a Regional record of 25,661. Both track totals bested previous records set during the 2020-21 school year.

Several more sports saw attendance increases during 2023-24:

Girls basketball overall postseason attendance was up significantly and for the third-straight year, this time to 158,126 fans for a nine-percent increase from 2022-23.

The Individual Wrestling Tournament drew 48,237 fans, an eight-percent increase from the previous season, and set records at the District (13,308) and Regional (11,089) levels.

Overall attendance for competitive cheer (29,297, up 12 percent), girls lacrosse (5,627, up six percent), boys lacrosse (17,107, up less than one percent) and boys swimming & diving (6,116, up 33 percent) all were up as well from 2022-23.

Competitive cheer’s increase was keyed in part by record attendance at the District level (14,528). Baseball Districts (36,553), Boys Lacrosse Quarterfinals (3,021) and Girls Diving Regionals (879) also set records.

Football remains the most-attended MHSAA Tournament sport and drew 363,563 spectators for its playoff series—a decrease of nearly five percent from the previous year. Still, football did have the highest attendance during the Semifinal rounds (32,596) since 2012-13.

Boys basketball attendance again ranked second at 280,800 fans, down four percent from the previous year but with increases for the Regional and Quarterfinal rounds.

Girls basketball remained third for overall attendance and first among girls sports, followed again by volleyball, which drew 113,239 fans. That was only 313 fans fewer than the year before as postseason attendance in that sport has seen less than a percentage point change year to year over the last three seasons.