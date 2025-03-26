Girls Soccer Season Preview:

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

ALLEGAN

Since he started coaching high school soccer at Lowell in 2000, Paul Legge has racked up a 393-142-33 record, including an 87-21-7 mark in Allegan the past seven seasons.

The 2025 campaign will mark Legge’s last stand.

“I plan to retire from coaching high school soccer at the end of the season,” Legge said.

And with nine starters back from a team that went 13-4 last season, Legge knows he has the opportunity to go out on a high note.

“We should be in a good place to again compete for another conference title,” said Legge, whose team placed second in the division behind Kalamazoo Christian a year ago. “Kalamazoo Christian and Allegan should be the top two teams in contention.”

Returning seniors for Allegan are Alyssa Macherzak, Ellie Bishop, Samantha TerAvest, McKenzie Rogers, Bailey Meade, Ireland Ashley and Cami Waite. Juniors Mya TerAvest and Elijah Ziemelis also return.

Ashley was named All-State Honorable Mention last year.

“We have a lot of experience on this team, so that will be our strength again,” Legge said. “After dealing with numerous injuries last year, staying healthy will be a priority.”

A newcomer Legge believes could make an impact is freshman Aubrey Fulton. She is the younger sister of former Allegan standouts Kaylee, Kaitlyn (two-time First Team All-State) and Allysa.

FENNVILLE

All coaches want their teams to peak at the end of the season.

Fennville did just that last year, reaching a district championship match for only the second time in school history as part of a 10-9-2 showing.

And with some key pieces of that team back this year, Mark Gray—entering his fifth season has head coach of the Blackhawks—hopes that momentum carries into in the new season.

“We have a solid core of returning seniors who will play big roles for us with leadership on and off the field,” Gray said. “These girls have done a great job of taking their role seriously and using to help and push the newcomers.”

Those returning seniors include midfielder/defender Christina Mendoza, center midfielder May-ling Mendoza Huynh, forward Nadia Perez and defense Yazmin Vega.

The junior tandem of midfielder Marisol Diaz and Anahi Sanchez also return, as does sophomore forward Andy Balke.

Newcomers include sophomores Elizabeth Guzman (forward/midfield), Yamileth Fernandez (defense) and Dian Santos-Porres (defense).

“The girls this year will be a mix of some veteran and young newcomers,” Gray said. “As the season goes on, the goal is to build the chemistry and be competitive day in day out.

“We expect to work hard and grow as team in our understanding of the game and the execution of game plans.”

When it comes to the race for the top spot in the division, Gray views Saugatuck, Black River and South Haven as the top contenders.

“Those teams have consistent and well-coached programs,” Gray said. “We’ll be looking to try and edge our way into that group, but this year will be happy finishing in the top half of the middle of the conference.

“It’s a competitive conference with plenty of talented players and teams. We hope to keep games close and be competitive from start to finish this year.”

HAMILTON

There’s a new sheriff in town for Hamilton.

And he knows a thing or two about winning.

Colton Johnson, former girls soccer coach at Gull Lake and boys soccer coach at Hackett, takes over as head coach of the Hawkeyes, taking over for Tyler Robinson.

In his coaching career, Johnson has racked up seven district championships, two regional titles and two state semifinal appearances. He was also an assistant coach on a state-title winning team.

Johnson hopes to bring that winning culture to Hamilton.

“It’s my first year with the program, but I have high expectations,” he said. “We play in the toughest conference in West Michigan, with multiple programs having won a state championship in recent years.

“That being said, I think we’ll have a great structure and identity of how we want to play. Our goal is to build off of that and have things clicking going into districts.”

Returning players for Hamilton include senior mid/center back Maddie Stoel, junior mid/striker Joslyn Paskvan and sophomore striker/winger Ella Achterhof.

Newcomers hoping to make a good impression include sophomore winger Ashlyn Brown, sophomore outside back Zoe Hippey, freshman midfielder Ellery Rietema and freshman mid/center back Grace Sexton.

“I think we have a group that’s already buying into the new system and style, which is all a coach can ask for in the first year with a program,” Johnson said. “We’ll make mistakes and potentially drop points, but all that matters to me for us is being ready come districts.”

In the OK Black, recent state champs Spring Lake and Unity Christian are again the teams to team, according to Johnson.

“We just want to be competitive in those games and shock some people with what we’re able to do on the field against those teams,” Johnson said. “I don’t think a top-three finish is out of the question for us, but it’ll come down to how quickly we can apply our style of play in year one.

“But this group is eager to take the next step in being contenders in the OK Black and a shot at winning districts. Don’t be shocked when we’re in the conversation come end of May.”

HOPKINS

After posting a 6-10-2 record in his first season at the helm in Hopkins two years ago, John Mieras led the Vikings to a 10-7-2 mark that included a third-place finish in the OK Silver last year.

He’s looking to continue that upward trend this season.

“I expect to be contending for a conference title,” Mieras said. “Our team goals start with winning the conference, then focusing on a district title.”

Much of Mieras’ optimism revolves around a strong group of returning players.

“We are returning a core group of players who have played together for two years,” Mieras said. “That experience coupled with the character of this team will be big for us. These players believe we win and lose as a team.”

Returning players for Hopkins include seniors Riley Martinez and Rianna Hugmeyer; juniors Ali Langlois, Madi Langlois, Lacy Hulst, Allison Breining, Bridgett Stark and Allison Poll; and sophomores Aliza Kerber and Sutton Collier.

“Offensively, we’re returning a group that have scored more goals each year since their freshmen year,” Mieras said. “Defensively, we are returning a starting back line anchored by a goalie who was honorable mention All-Conference and All-District as a freshman (averaged 1.78 goals against per game last year) We also allowed fewer goals last year than the year previous.”

Newcomers include the sophomore trio of Genesis Tuinstra, Makayla Glupker and Kayla Bracelin along with freshman Annika Ford.

“The only concern I have is maintaining a healthy team,” Mieras said. “To accomplish our goals, we need to stay injury free.”

When it comes to the OK Silver, Mieras expects Calvin Christian and NorthPointe Christian to be the beats to beat.

“Our conference is competitive,” he said. “We cannot look past any team in our conference.”

OTSEGO

It’s Sister Act 2 for Otsego this season.

After having five sets of sisters in the program (varsity and JV combined) last year, the Bulldogs have 11 sisters in the program this season.

“I think that’s pretty unique and helps with our continuity and family-like atmosphere,” Otsego coach Levi Butcher said of the sisters in the program. “This group gets along better than any I have seen in my time at Otsego, and they have the talent needed to have a great season.”

Several of those sisters will compete together at the varsity level, including Haylee (senior forward) and Peyton (sophomore forward/midfielder) Dennany; Olivia (senior midfielder) and Sydney (sophomore midfielder) Timmons; and Grace (senior midfielder/forward) and Ruby (sophomore midfielder) Gerst.

Other players joining those six on the roster include: seniors Reagen Engbers (forward), Layla Mejeur (midfield/forward), Lexi Gross (defense), Abbygale Graves (defense) and Abby Goodrich (defense); juniors Allie Proctor (midfield/forward) and Zoe Alkire (keeper); sophomores Maddie Ragan (defense), Addi Pfefferman (defense), Kara Moore (midfield/forward), Peyton Johnson (forward) and Alivia Kuiper (midfield); and freshman Olivia Witteveen (forward).

It’s a group Butcher hopes can improve on the third-place finish the Bulldogs have had in the Wolverine Conference the past two seasons.

“Bringing home a conference title for the first time since 2018 is a huge goal for us,” said Butcher, whose team went 15-5 last year. “We made a good run in districts last spring, before losing to Gull Lake (1-0) in the final. We are in basically the same district again this season, and we think we have the team to make a run at that trophy as well.

“Last year, we had a lot of talent, but we relied heavily on our first-year players. That lack of experience was evident in some big moments, and it cost us a few games. This year, with everyone back and having another year under their belt, we know the time is now.”

Plainwell and Vicksburg are the other teams to beat in the league, Butcher believes.

“We are experienced and talented all over the field, as well as having a ton of depth in key positions,” Butcher said. “We still have a lot to prove, but we are pretty positive about our ability to keep the ball and create chances.

“The backline should keep us in games, even if we aren’t finishing well on any given night. Zoe Alkire in goal has come a long way as well.”

PLAINWELL

After posting a 15-3-1 record that included a perfect 7-0 mark in the Wolverine Conference last season, Plainwell hopes for similar results this season.

Not that doing so will be easy.

“This is kind of a rebuilding year,” longtime Plainwell coach Garry Snyder said. “We lost some really good players to graduation. But we also have some really good players back, so we’ll be competitive.”

When it comes to the Wolverine Conference, Snyder is eyeing another league title. But …

“We look to be contenders for the conference championship, but it might take a lot more work to achieve that goal compared to past years,” he said.

Junior forward Alayna Eldred is the top returning goal scorer for the Trojans and will be asked to help lead the offensive charge.

Also returning are seniors Avari Merica (midfield) and Ava Meyers (forward); juniors Lily Hendershott (defense), Shea Hodapp (forward), Olivia Ranger (keeper); Anna Schierbeek (midfield/forward), Emma Taylor (midfield/forward) and Alyssa Weldon (midfield); and sophomore midfielder Caitlyn Ridgeway.

“We return some solid defenders in Anna Schierbeek and Lily Hendershott,” Snyder said. “Alayna Eldred will led the offense, while Caitlyn Ridgeway, Alyssa Weldon and Avari Merica will provide solid play in the midfield.”

Newcomers rounding out the roster are: juniors Sophia Peterson (midfield) and Harper Johnson (keeper); sophomores Aubrie Witt (midfield), Sarah Launt (midfield) and Teighlor Nooney (midfield); and freshmen Emma Rayman (midfield), Allison Taylor (defense) and Lucy Benson (forward).

SAUGATUCK

Pretty impressive.

That’s how second-year Saugatuck girls soccer coach Jim Theis described the current state of the program.

“The varsity team is coming off back-to-back conference championships,” said Theis, who coached for a number of years at the Premier level in the Michigan State Premier Soccer Association before coming to Saugatuck. “But it’s more than that.

“We also have a solid junior varsity team and an equally solid middle school program. So, the future continues to be bright.”

Just how bright this season is will, according to Theis, be determined by how healthy his team can get and stay.

“We’re entering with a number of offseason injuries that may affect us,” he said. “We, of course, would love to repeat as conference champions for a third year in a row. If things work out, our goal is to get deeper into the playoffs after coming so close last year.”

Junior Neave Rewa, who recently won a state championship in skiing, is back to anchor the offense. Rewa is already holds the school record for wins.

Senior Kennedy Gustafson will once again lead the defense as goalie when she is cleared to play. She suffered a facial injury in basketball that prevented her from playing during the postseason.

The return of several defenders will help Gustafson and the Trailblazers. Those returning defenders are seniors Sage Larsen and Anne Molenhouse along with juniors Estelle McParlan and Audrey Rodewald.

Newcomers on defense include senior Anne Molenhouse; juniors Kailee Sisson and Kielee Sisson; and sophomore Lily Hass.

“I think our defense is still pretty solid although only one starter remains from last year,” Theis said.

Other returning players are senior midfielders Charlotte Gardner, Mallory Hass and Ava Tringali, junior forward Elley Panepento and junior midfielder Avery Smith.

“Losing perennial All-Conference scorer Jen Schock and forward Cici Adkins means the younger players are going to have to step up,” Theis said.

Among the younger players who could help out offensively are sophomore forward Mariela Garcia and freshman forward Audrie Sisson.

Other newcomers are senior forward Emma Jimenez, junior goalie/midfielder Julia Lowery and junior forward Jordan Sanders.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll be (in contention for another conference title) at the end of the season,” Theis said.

NOTE: No preview information was received from Wayland prior to deadline.