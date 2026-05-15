Golf Roundup Sturgis’ Lewis shines in rounds in Mt. Pleasant; Trojans win county invite

MT. PLEASANT — The Sturgis boys golf team recently took part in a two-day tournament held at the Pohlcat Golf Course in Mt. Pleasant.

Scores and highlights from the tourney include Gavin Lewis carding a two-day total of 161, followed by Andrew Scheske and Owen Frost, both finishing at 177. Easton and Cooper Barkby scored 195 and 214, respectively.

Lewis’ 76 on day one was good for a fifth-place finish, and in the process, earned a Top-ten medal. He also collected three birdies at the Pohlcat, giving him 16 for the season. Frost knocked in an eagle from 130 yards out, which was the Trojans first of the year, and also added a birdie, his second this season. Scheske, playing the Buck’s Run course, had a career-best round of 85, adding his second birdie of the 2026 season.

Sturgis scored a two-day total of 710, good for 18th place.

Led by Gavin Lewis’ career-low score of 73, the Trojans also won the St. Joe County Invitational with a team total of 350. His score was also good enough to earn first place on the day. Fernando Nieves also turned in a career-low score finishing with an 87, good for third place.

Easton Barkby carded a 93, followed by Drayk Lampe with a 97. Lampe also came up with his first career birdie. Cooper Barkby finished at 104, while James Berry shot a score of 105.

The Trojan boys hosted a Wolverine Conference golf jamboree on Tuesday, finishing fourth with a score of 166. Otsego shot a team score of 158 to take the top spot.

Gavin Lewis carded a score of 38, good for second place, while Owen Frost finished with a score of 41, which landed him in 13th. Frost was followed by Easton Barkby (45), Cooper Barkby (45), Fernando Nieves (46) and Andrew Scheske, who shot 48.

“I was a little worried we wouldn’t play well coming off our trip up north, but the boys played really well today,” commented Sturgis coach Nate Schwartz.

Marcellus, Mendon compete at Marshall

MARSHALL — The John Matthew Krutsch Memorial Golf Invite took place in Marshall recently, with a couple of area teams competing. Mendon finished in 16th place, scoring 370, while Marcellus placed 18th with a 395.

The Hornets were led by Logan Stuart, who carded an 89, followed by Jordan Palmer, who shot a 90.

Marcellus’ Leighton Osborn fired a round of 80, while teammate Abram Coffey finished with a score of 81.

Three Rivers last at eighth Wolverine Jamboree

STURGIS — Three Rivers’ boys’ golf team finished eighth at the eighth Wolverine Conference Jamboree on Tuesday, finishing with a team score of 185.

Leading the Wildcats in scoring was Bryson McGraw, with a career low nine-hole score of 39. Carter Langston fired a 48, and Avan Schmucker and Al Schmucker both posted 49 to round out the scoring. Grady McDonough and Noah Ranson posted 50 and 54, respectively.

“Very happy for Bryson, everything finally came together for him today. Outside of Bryson, we had a day where most of the guys didn’t have their best games,” head coach Pat Kline said. “These days happen, we just need to move forward and continue working on the little things that make a difference.”