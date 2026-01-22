Guest chef at Sturgis schools prepares Lebanese-based meal for students



Danny Saghir, regional corporate chef at Taher, poses with members of the Sturgis Public Schools kitchen staff. (Dennis Volkert/Sentinel)

Danny Saghir, regional corporate chef at Taher, was guest chef recently at Sturgis Public Schools.

On Jan. 13, he prepared chicken shawarma for students at Sturgis Middle School.

Taher, based in Minnetonka, Minn., is the district’s partner to provide food service management.

Chicken shawarma is a Middle Eastern food. “Shawarma” derives from the Turkish word “cevirme,” meaning “turning.” It typically is prepared on a rotating vertical spit or rotisserie, similar to how the Greek gyro is prepared.

Saghir also prepared food for the board of education meeting on Monday. A tentative plan is to revisit the district in March and a send-off lunch for high school seniors in May, according to Dave Apthorpe, food service director at SPS.

Saghir was raised in a Lebanese American family that loves food. He got exposure to the cuisine from his grandmother and mother. Both were known for being excellent cooks, he said.

His fascination with cooking developed at age 8 while watching his grandmother and mom create food. He stood at their side and watched them shape kibbeh balls, manakish (Middle Eastern flatbread) and kaake, among other dishes.

Saghir has a degree in culinary arts from Arts institute of Michigan. He has more than 25 years of culinary experience, working in casinos, fine dining, hotels and buffets.

He has six years of experience in food prep for K-12.

Basic recipe for the chicken shawarma

2 to 3 ounces roasted chicken shawarma meat. (Spice mixture for chicken includes cardamon, cumin, garlic and lemon juice.

Top with garlic aioli sauce (“toum” in Labanese)

Parsley, red onion and sumac salad

Pickles, tomatoes and lettuce

Serve on toasted flatbread

Also part of the meal was sweet and savory kale salad. Crew members also prepared and served the district’s standard cafeteria choices that include hamburgers, pizza and tacos, along with fruit, vegetables and side-menu items.

Saghir said chicken shawarma was the most popular dish globally in 2025. It’s a notable favorite in Dearborn, which highest the highest percentage of Arabic population in Michigan, he said.