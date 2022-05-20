By Patricia Ferrell
Correspondent
Dirt Dash Extreme Sport races were held Sunday at the Clare County Airport in Harrison, with the help of many community volunteers.
While the event initially started at one o’clock, it really sped up about 1:45 p.m. with back-to-back races kicking up dust along the ready-made dirt track.
“So, for prizes today we have trophies for first place and runner up in three different classes,” volunteer Wendy Heinig said. “The size of the engines, their motors, define their classes.
“So there’s three sets of really unique, nice looking trophies we had made at J&R Engraving in Mt. Pleasant.” She added that some cash will go along with it.
“We have a drag racing team called No Tread Racing that my son started,” Heinig said.
It’s a mix of family and