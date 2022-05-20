Driver create a dust storm as they charge down the 300 foot strip in neck and neck competition during Dirt Dash Extreme competition in Harrison

A race official prepares to launch a driver down the strip. In the future the group plans to have a starting tree and timing system to do the job.

Dillon Sprague of Harrison give local fans something to cheer about as he crosses the finish line to win 1000 NA in his 2021 Yamaha YXZ 1000R before an impressive crowd

While it didn’t compete, this little homebuilt Side by Side sure drew a lot of attention

By Patricia Ferrell

Correspondent

Dirt Dash Extreme Sport races were held Sunday at the Clare County Airport in Harrison, with the help of many community volunteers.

While the event initially started at one o’clock, it really sped up about 1:45 p.m. with back-to-back races kicking up dust along the ready-made dirt track.

“So, for prizes today we have trophies for first place and runner up in three different classes,” volunteer Wendy Heinig said. “The size of the engines, their motors, define their classes.

“So there’s three sets of really unique, nice looking trophies we had made at J&R Engraving in Mt. Pleasant.” She added that some cash will go along with it.

“We have a drag racing team called No Tread Racing that my son started,” Heinig said.

It’s a mix of family and