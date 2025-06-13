High school golf for AR June 13 2025

LCCHS wins first boys’ golf title since 2017

The “drought” is over for Lumen Christi Catholic High School boys’ golf.

Lumen Christi won its 16th state title in golf – all coached by Dave Swartout – with a two-day total of 626 at The Meadows Golf Course on the campus of Grand Valley State University.

It is the first boys golf title for LCCHS since 2017.

The Titans claimed the Division 3 title Saturday against 17 other teams, defeating defending champions from St. Francis by 13 strokes.

Brandon Kulka finished third individually with a total of 152 and teammate Charlie Saunders earned a top-10 medal after shooting 155.

Gabe Cooper shot 159, Adam Fuller finished with 163, and Anthony Kulka had a two-day total of 168 for the Titans.

Individual qualifier Hoyt Wrona of Hanover-Horton shot 170 in the D-3 tournament.

Swartout now had 18 state golf titles including two as the girls’ golf coach.

Division 2 at Bedford Valley: Western High School finished 14th with a two-day total of 655. Andrew Boldt finished with a total of 155 finishing tied for 28th individually to lead Western. Hayden Kim shot 163, Eli Herrington finished with 166, Tony Miller scored 173, and Sutton Johnson carded a 176 for two days. Individual qualifier Brayden Norton tied for 28th with a 155 for Jackson and teammate Leo Nguyen tied for 52nd with a two-day total of 160 at Bedford Valley Golf Course near Battle Creek.

Division 4 at the Katke Golf Course: Jackson Christian finished 15th as a team with a two day total of 724 at the Katke near the campus of Ferris State University. Aidan Earnst of JCHS finished 28th overall with a two-day total of 167. Nate Locke shot 181, J.D. Locke finished with 191, Anderson Jacobs was one stroke behind him, and Christian Guerrero shot 198 for the Royals. Individual qualifier Lucas Schwartz of Grass Lake finished 56th overall with 176.