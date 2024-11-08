High speed chase ends with Jackson police officer shot and suspect dead;

Citizens warned to look out for pipe bombs – call 911 if discovered

A police chase that began in Lenawee County Wednesday night and ended in the City of Jackson resulted in an officer shot and the suspect dead. During the course of the chase, the suspect fired on officers a may have thrown pipe bombs from his vehicle during the pursuit.

According to a press release issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson City Police Department, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office contacted Jackson County Central Dispatch shortly after 5 p.m. to advise area law enforcement of a shooting suspect being tracked into Jackson County.

The suspect allegedly shot his brother in Lenawee County around 4:30 p.m. A tracking device indicated the vehicle, a maroon van, was driving in Jackson County. Officers from the Jackson Police Department located the van in the 1000 block of Cooper Street on the east side of the city of Jackson. Officers then began coordinating efforts with sheriff’s deputies to stop and apprehend the suspect.

When police approached the van, the suspect fled from the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers and deputies then initiated a pursuit of the vehicle. The suspect fired multiple shots at pursuing officers and deputies. Several vehicles and homes were shot during the course of the pursuit, but no citizens were harmed.

A sergeant from the Jackson Police Department was shot by the suspect at about 5:41 p.m. in the intersection of Van Dorn and Elizabeth Street on the city’s east side. The bullet went through sergeant’s arm and into his body. A sheriff’s deputy transported the sergeant to Henry Ford Hospital, where is currently in good condition.

Converging officers and deputies were able to stop the suspect. Multiple shots were fired during the attempt to apprehend him. During the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was shot and incapacitated. Life-saving efforts were performed on scene on the suspect, and he was taken to the Henry Ford Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Numerous pipe bombs were located in the suspect vehicle. It is believed that he may have thrown these out of the vehicle during the pursuit as there were explosions along with gunfire. If you see these items do not pick them up. Contact 911 so that the appropriate personnel can be dispatched to handle the items.

Per department policy both the deputy and officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending internal investigations by the respective agencies. The Michigan State Police is conducting a criminal investigation into the matter. Anyone having any information pertaining to this matter can contact the Michigan State Police at 517-322-1907.

The suspect’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.