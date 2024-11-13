Hike to like

Friends from the Radar Hill Hiking Club, RiverWood Council, Saugatuck city and township parks committees gathered before taking a Halloween hike on Saugatuck’s old airport property. The city, township and Outdoor Discovery Center are working to create public trails and more park facilities on the 170 acres east of I-196 near where 63rd Street and 134th Avenue converge. Saugatuck High School cross country teams — whose boys finished second and girls 13th in the Michigan Lower Peninsula Division 3 state finals two days later — hope to at last have a home course and host meets on the trails too.

Like this: Like Loading...