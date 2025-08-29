HISTORICAL NOTEBOOK

By Frank Passic

As we approach the upcoming Labor Day holiday on September 1, we are reminded of the contributions union labor has made here in Albion through the years. During World War II, our local factory unions banded together for the War effort, and formed the Albion Central Labor Union. The group produced a yearbook for 1942-43, and featured the histories of the individual unions in Albion’s factories: Albion Malleable Iron Company, Gale Manufacturing Company, Lonergan Manufacturing, and Union Steel Products. Some of those histories we have previously presented in this column during Labor Day weekend.

Presented here is the text promoting the ACLU (um, Albion Central Labor Union) at the end of 1942 when this was published. Written by Joe Hummell, secretary, he states, “The Albion Central Labor Union is the Central Body, representative of the various crafts affiliated with the American Federation of Labor, chartered in Albion.

From a humble beginning, meeting on the lawns and in the homes of various members, it now is located in its own meeting hall, located at 109 ½ W. Porter St., third floor, Moose building. It represents 2,500 members of organized labor, all residents of Albion and surrounding territory. There were no available funds to start these activities so it required the collective and co-operative effort of a small group of the loyal members to bring reality into this Central Body.

We take pride in our achievement and challenge any group of men or women to match or excel our efforts in behalf of our beloved country in this War Emergency. The members are proud of the contribution we are making in the records that are being shattered throughout our land by organized labor in producing more material than at any time in the history of the world by any country.”

Later in the article, Hummel concludes, “The War today is Labor’s war. Labor will see it through to a successful conclusion and the Albion Central Labor Union will have an integral part in this movement by contributing its full share. The officers of our Albion Central Labor Union are as follows: James Greer, President; Joseph Hummel, Secretary; Ira Morgan, Vice-President.”

From our Historical Notebook this week we present a 1942 photograph showing delegates from our various factories to the Albion Central Union. Front row, left to right: Archie Taylor, Andy Schutt, James J. Greer, Dave Weidner. Back row: Grant Bentley, Carl Humphrey, Dave Sutton, Floyd Porter, Palmer Shepard, and Dick Goll. How many of our readers remember any of these persons?