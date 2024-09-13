Historical Notebook: When Douglass Houghton Traveled Through Albion

In celebration of our “Festival of the Forks,” coming up this next weekend, we go way back to the beginning of Albion’s history. Tenney Peabody (1792-1856) was the first white settler at “the Forks” of the Kalamazoo River. In March, 1832, Tenney and his family left New York State along with his nephew Charles Blanchard (1815-1894) and others. The men erected a primitive shanty just north of E. Erie St. between E. Porter and E. Erie Streets, and later erected a permanent home there. A State of Michigan historical marker (repaired but unfortunately was re-positioned at the wrong angle so you can’t read it coming from either direction) has been placed near the site on E. Erie St.

Douglass Houghton (1809-1845) was Michigan’s prominent geologist, mineralogist, chemist, and geological surveyor in early Michigan history. He also served as the 17th Mayor of Detroit in 1842. During his short lifetime he traveled across our state, recording notes about the natural conditions, including here in the Albion-Jackson area. His field notes and letter book have been digitized and are available for viewing online.

Looking at his notes, what did Houghton have to say about the Albion-Jackson area? On his notes for Saturday, August 12, 1837, he writes, “On the opposite side of the River from Marshall is a five quarry of sandstone from which considerable quantities have been taken. It much resembles that of Jacksonburg but contains more iron.”

He later continues, “Left Marshall and proceeded up the Kalamazoo [River]. At Waterburg [between Albion and Marengo on the Kalamazoo River] a similar sandstone is said to be found but I did not examine it. At Albion at the Forks of the Kalamazoo the sandstone again occurs of a similar appearance. It frequently occurs as I am informed in ledges on the Washtenaw Trail.”

“The country from Marshall to Spring Arbor is mostly beautiful oak openings with numerous primary boulders. From Spring Arbor to 5 miles west of Napoleon the country is more rolling and is characterized by numerous lakes, marshes, and cat-holes.”

In a note dated March 24, 1838, Houghton wrote, “A resident of Albion has this quarry [and] presented here some superior specimens of bituminous coal from Albion which although found in the sand, are indicative of it near vicinity to a bed, and such this rock belongs to [a type of] coal we may hope still more to find a valuable deposit within the neighborhood.”

Of course, a vein of coal exists north of Albion along the Rice Creek area into Jackson County, and this coal was “rediscovered” in the late 19th century. Significant mining operations were undertaken during the 1910s and 1920s at the coal mine on N. 29 Mile Road. In addition to coal, oil was discovered in Albion in 1845 when the water channel for the Stone Mill was being dug on the east side of S. Superior St. Workers lit their lamps with it, but it was not until the 1950s that this natural resource was pumped out as part of this area’s “oil boom.”

From our Historical Notebook this week we present an 1879 oil portrait by artist Alvah Brandish of Douglass Houghton, who once traversed our area during our pioneer years. Do you know where “the Forks” of the Kalamazoo River is and have you been there? Come visit our community for the Festival of the Forks on Saturday, September 21 and find out where that is.