Human remains are those of Allegan County woman

On November 13, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to a welfare check and missing-person complaint at a property on the 600 block of Lincoln Road — near M-89 and 106th Avenue — after a 48-year-old Allegan County woman, who had been living in a camper behind a home, had not been seen for some time.

When officers arrived and found no sign of the woman, the investigation turned into a missing-person case. During their search of the surrounding property, investigators discovered what appeared to be human remains.

“Through further investigation … they discovered some human remains near a campsite or a camper back in the area,” said Detective First Lieutenant Chuck Christensen of MSP’s Fifth District.

Forensic teams from MSP’s Grand Rapids lab, alongside anthropologists from Western Michigan University, were called in to excavate the scene. Initial analysis indicated the remains had likely been there “a few weeks,” and an autopsy was scheduled promptly to help determine identity, time of death, and possible cause of death.

On December 1, MSP publicly confirmed that the remains have been positively identified as those of the missing 48-year-old woman from Allegan County. The agency has not released her name.

“The burned remains found on Nov. 13 in Otsego Township have been positively identified as those of the missing 48-year-old Allegan County woman,” MSP said in a social-media post.

According to MSP, the remains were found burned — behind a vacant home — prompting forensic investigators and anthropologists to treat this as a suspicious death and continue a full investigation.

As of now, the manner and cause of death remain undetermined, and the investigation remains active. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the MSP Wayland Post at 269-792-2213.

Like this: Like Loading...