Hundreds of local residents attended the Jackson Downtown Parade in Jackson last Friday.

Local bands, service groups, and businesses highlighted the 75-minute parade on Michigan Avenue.

Santa Claus brought up the rear of the parade – much to the chagrin of the children attending the annual event.

An afterglow was held at Flagstar Bank on Michigan Avenue following the parade.

Here are some highlights from the parade.

Hundreds of local residents battled chilly temperatures and brief spitting rain to watch the Jackson Downtown Parade.

Bailey Excavating brought its Thomas the Tank Engine float to the Jackson Downtown Parade.

Hammond Propane kept those in attendance warm during the Jackson Downtown Parade.

The YMCA Storer Camp participated in the parade.

Pegasus Spas and Leisure Products was one of the local businesses participating in the Jackson Downtown Parade.

This young man enjoyed the ride in the Spring Arbor Township fire truck during the parade.

This display won best use of lights at the downtown parade.

Members of the Napoleon High School marching band participated in the parade.

After nearly 75 minutes of waiting, Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at the Jackson Downtown Parade.