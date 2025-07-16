Improved Pier Cove Park beach reopens

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A renovated Pier Cove Park reopened to the public in time for July 4 weekend.

Ganges Township — with help from a $266,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund grant, its own $65,500 match plus $15,000 from Friend of Pier Cove Park — has:

Rebuilt stairs at the 2290 Lakeshore Drive park to provide safer, more durable Lake Michigan beach access;

Renovated parking in its adjacent road right-of-way,

Created new terrace benches for public enjoyment,

Improved fencing and park signage, and

Expanded Lake Michigan views and accessibility for all users.

“We still have finishing touches to complete,” Friends leader Dana Burd told The Commercial Record. “The steps have a temporary wood handrail in place until workers install the iron one and we’ve yet to place donor plaques too.

“But it looks great and is open to everyone. Officials will schedule a ceremonial ribbon-cutting there before summer’s end.”

Another DNR grant, this of $128,700, has allowed the township to acquire 0.64 acres with 120 feet of shoreline directly north of the current 66-foot-wide beach.

It encompasses the small creek, a favorite for children to splash in during summers and year-round for rock hunters, plus more beach north.

“This project will enhance the beauty, safety and accessibility of Pier Cove Park for years to come,” Ganges supervisor John Hebert said.

Users should note parking is still limited to 10 spots and cars parked illegally on private property can be towed. Allegan County’s West Side Park roughly a mile south offers more Lake Michigan beach and parking, plus free admission.

For more information, visit gangestownship.org.