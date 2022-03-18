Two tables full of Silent Auction items were part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser at the Irish Fest Kickoff.

It was a full house Wednesday evening at the annual Business After Hours in the Doherty Hotel. The BAH was sponsored by Mercantile Bank.

By Pat Maurer

Review Correspondent

Clare, dubbed the “city of festivals,” is holding the biggest festival of the year, the 47th annual Irish Festival, all this weekend!

The weekend festival events officially began Wednesday evening with the traditional Business After Hours sponsored by Mercantile Bank with the Big Brothers Big Sisters Auction right after. The BBBS event raised over $59,000 for the organization which traditionally supports area youngsters with adult mentors.

Close to 300 people attended the event which started at 6 pm immediately after the Clare Chamber of Commerce Business after hours sponsored by Mercantile Bank. One lucky attendee won four tickets to see Billy Joel at Comerica Park on June 9th.

The City has been getting ready for the festival all winter. Even the cold weather in February couldn’t stop the competition for the annual Karaoke Star Search. The final event will be held tonight (Friday) in the Peppermint Lounge at Gateway Lanes.

And, it’s the 37th annual Irish Festival Best Frame Doubles this year at Gateway Lanes. That event ends this Sunday with the winning team claiming $1,800.

A really tasty event took place at Clare High School St. Partrick’s Day–Thursday evening when the Irish Recipe Contest presented delightful dishes by adults and youngsters and judges had hard choices as they selected winners, all while the audience was entertained by music and samples of the Irish cuisine.

Following the treats in the high school cafeteria, more music was on tap just across the commons area in the high school gym where the Gateway Community Band once again performed.

Music and great food is on the agenda for today – at the Clare-Farwell American Legion, Clare Moose Family Center, Knights of Columbus, the Doherty, the Venue, Four Leaf Brewing and even out on the street where the Food Truck Caravan will be parked on McEwan Street between 4th and 5th Streets.

As always, Saturday is the big festival day, and certainly one not to miss, with events beginning in the early morning with Pancakes at the United Methodist Church. Next it is the Best Dressed Leprechaun Contest at Witbecks; the 5K/10K Leprechaun Run Walk; the Kids Fun Run at CHS; Bed Races through downtown; strolling White Pine Pipes and drums through downtown; a flyover as the parade begins featuring more musical fun as the Scottville Clown Band struts their stuff again; and floats, clowns and more swing down through the City.

The morning and afternoon brings loads of fun and things to see and do with Irish food and drink specials and entertainment all over town and around the area, Plus the Irish Festival Craft and Vendor Show at Clare Primary School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A full schedule of the events can be found at the Clare Chamber of Commerce located in the historic Clare Union Depot on Fourth Street, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has special Irish merchandise for sale and museum tours and caboose tours.

Downtown at the stage on McEwan, there will be a crazy “Show your Irish” competition no one will want to miss. At 6 p.m., Irish Raffle winners will be drawn at Cops and Doughnuts (open all night long both Friday and Saturday); and from 8 a.m. to midnight the fire pits will be burning and the Food Truck Caravan open.