Isley is new Coastal Alliance head

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

New Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance executive director Elaine Sterrett Isely no stranger to nonprofit environmental leadership.

Isely took over as the SDCA’s fulltime director Nov. 1 on heels of the group’s 17-year co-founder and board president David Swan’s announcing his retirement effective Dec. 31.

The new director most recently spent 12 years in executive leadership and program director roles at the Grand Rapids-based West Michigan Environmental Action Council.

There, she worked with national, state and regional teams and coalitions on issues such as PFAS contamination and remediation, stormwater management and policy, the socioeconomics of water resource management, Great Lakes sand dune preservation, governance and policy development, and coordinated natural resource management.

“We are thrilled to have Elaine join the Coastal Alliance,” said board chair Bobbie Gaunt.

“Her passion for the Alliance’s mission to protect and preserve the Kalamazoo River mouth, coupled with her significant work with researchers, community members, and elected officials to advance water policy initiatives in Grand Rapids and across the Great Lakes basin, made her the board’s enthusiastic choice for the role,” Gaunt said.

“I believe Elaine is the right person to lead the organization,” added Swan. “She’s a committed environmentalist who knows how to partner with scientists, policymakers and advocacy organizations to effect meaningful change.”

“I am honored to join the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance at such a pivotal moment for the organization,” said Isely. “The dunes, waterways and natural landscapes of the Kalamazoo River define our region and are treasures worth protecting.

“I look forward to working with the board, our partners, and the community to ensure their preservation for generations to come,” she said.

Isely holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Maryland and a Master of Science in Biology (with an emphasis on natural resources management and water resources policy) from Grand Valley State University.

She also earned a law degree from Wayne State University Law School and is licensed to practice law in Michigan.

Like this: Like Loading...