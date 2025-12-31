Fiery semi crash closes roads

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Monday’s blizzard brought chaos to local roads when a northbound semi slid off I-196, plunged down the Old Allegan Road overpass and caught fire there.

First responders — who battled whiteout conditions, heavy snow and 45-60 mph wind gusts — found the driver had escaped the truck with help from a bystander. But the vehicle was fully engaged in flame.

“It was a miracle he walked away from it,” said Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Greg Janik. “He was transported to the hospital but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.”

Both north- and south-bound freeway lanes were closed at first, but southbound reopened later that morning. At press time Tuesday, northbound I-196 and Old Allegan Road remained closed pending assessment of the bridge damage.

Footage and photos posted to Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers as shown here depict the carnage. Details remain under investigation.

