Jackson councilmember responds to parking concerns

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

Parking laws in Downtown Jackson changed beginning Dec. 1 and there has been flurry of negative comments and confusion.

In an attempt to clarify things, Jackson City Councilman Will Forgrave put the following information on his Facebook page.

“First, let’s talk about where we were prior to Dec. 1. We have had for decades a two-hour parking maximum enforced from 8-5 Monday through Friday. We had assessed downtown businesses annually. We had charged a permit fee for nearly a dozen public lots downtown. After 3:01 p.m. and before 9:59 a.m. Monday through Friday and all weekend those lots and street parking had no time limit and anyone could park there.

“Next, let’s talk about the changes. We’ve kept the two-hour parking maximum and changed the enforcement times from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. We don’t allow people to move spots every two hours to avoid a ticket, but do now offer a day pass for $10, which would allow for street parking all day. We still assess downtown businesses annually. We still charge a monthly and annual permit fee for nearly a dozen lots downtown. After 4:01 p.m. and before 9:59 a.m. Monday through Saturday and all day Sunday those lots and street parking have no time limit and anyone can park there.

“Here’s why we changed things:

“The current permit fees, assessments, and tickets didn’t accrue enough revenue to pay for the system. The parking system includes annual snowplowing, parking lot maintenance, sidewalk snow removal, and more. Which meant that year after year, we were dipping into and removing money from our general fund to pay for these things – general fund revenue that is typically set aside for police officers and equipment, firefighters and equipment, public safety, city employees, and more.

“People were taking advantage of street parking. Mainly, downtown business owners and employees used street parking and moved their cars every two hours to avoid tickets without getting a permit. Also, downtown residents who work outside downtown were able to park on the street overnight and over the weekend without getting a permit. Because of these two types of users, we changed the two-hour rule to be in effect for all the district and we expanded enforcement to Saturdays.

“Initially, as some may remember, we voted to install meters – which would have allowed for the possibility of free parking for a time (proposed as 30 minutes but that could – and I would argue should have – been expanded to an hour or two) and businesses and residents were incensed. So, we backed off, but we still had the revenue problem, and we needed a change.

“Here’s how we came to a compromise that will fund the system. For years, the $7 ticket was the lowest in the state. People were using the ticket as a parking fee, and occupying prime customer spots all day. To put a finer point on it: Street parking should be for downtown visitors and business patrons alone.

“Street parking is not for downtown employees, it’s not for downtown business owners, and it’s not for downtown residents – it’s for visitors. If a business does not provide private parking for their patrons and their employees or if an apartment complex does not provide private parking for their residents there are downtown public lots – and even some downtown private lots – available to get a permit.

“For employees whose business owners won’t get them a parking permit, the city created a free public parking lot for downtown business employees on the corner of MLK and Cortland – it has been there since 2022. For businesses willing to work with the city, we can and have come to terms on permit plans for their specific needs.”

Forgrave ended his post saying, “I understand, change is hard, but for all intents and purposes, for the vast, vast majority of downtown visitors and patrons, this change won’t affect how they operate and have operated. For the people currently abusing the system, it will have negative effects.

One Facebook user asked, “What if I’m down there from 8-9 and then come back from 3-4? That’s 2 hours total so it should be free. How do they keep track of people who leave and come back like that?”

Forgrave responded “We keep track by having plate scanners on patrol cars. Since we don’t have meters to mark the exact moment you park downtown and since the patrol cars can’t be in a hundred places at once, what the two-hour time limit is for is for tracking the individuals who abuse the system and avoid getting permits but stay all day downtown.”

He replied to another comment: “After we roll out these changes we can always change things and tinker with the plan. Maybe it means less assessments on businesses, maybe it means lower fines or permit fees, maybe it means changing the hours, but what we have isn’t working and we need to change – it’s a matter of finding out what’s best and continuing to adapt as necessary.”