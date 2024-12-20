Jackson County board cuts sheriff’s budget by $615,000

By Ken Wyatt

Despite public pressure against it in a year-end budget crisis, the county board has approved $615,000 in cutbacks to the Jackson County Sheriff’s budget.

The crucial decisions were made Tuesday evening at the County Tower Building. In a series of budget resolutions, commissioners voted 8-1 to implement the administration’s recommended cutbacks.

Before the vote, more than a dozen citizens spoke against the cutbacks during public comment. “Use your reserves to fully fund public safety,” urged the first of them. That was a theme reiterated repeatedly – that public safety should be “priority no. 1”. Another theme in some comments was that the budget cuts, if implemented, would amount to “defunding the police.”

After citizens had their say, board discussion eventually focused on the budget issues. Commissioner Tony Bair proposed three motions to spare the sheriff’s budget, but each failed for lack of support.

Administrator Michael Overton followed up with brief comments on the proposed cutbacks. The sheriff’s reductions reflect the fact that it is the largest area of general fund spending. Originally, the budget shortfall had been about $1.5 million, and it was feared much of the “hole” would have to be filled by trimming the sheriff’s budget.

However, in an earlier session, county officials were able to reduce the sheriff’s hit to $615,000. Other departments – the courts, IT and even the administrator’s office, will absorb some of the remaining economies.

When the votes were taken on a series of budget motions, only Commissioner Bair voted “no” on each one.

Other commissioners spoke to the issue before the end of the meeting. Com. Earl Poleski provided a perspective disputing the characterization that the sheriff’s economies amounted to “defunding the police.” He pointed out that this year’s budget has $5.55 million for sheriff’s department spending and $5.62 million next year. For the jail, this year’s budget is $7.25 million, while next year $7.58 million is budgeted.

“We’re not increasing it by as much as is wanted. Next year we’re spending $300,000 to $400,000 more than we’re spending in the current year,” he explained, pointing out that can hardly be described as “defunding” the sheriff’s department.

Other commissioners expressed how difficult it was making the budget cuts, which they described difficult but necessary.

Com. John Willis put it bluntly, “Not one commissioner wants to defund the police,” adding that each was of the mind, “What can we do that will be the least harm to our community?”

Another theme heard from both the public and commissioners during the meeting was that a number of departments are understaffed. The problem? It has been difficult recruiting – and retaining – employees. Health Department nurses spoke up during public comment, pointing out that they lose nurses due to wages that are not competitive with other employers.

The same sort of problem plagues the sheriff’s department, which has been unable to attract and hire enough deputies to fill budgeted positions. For that reason, the budget cuts will not reduce the number of deputies on the road. Rather, they reduce the number of deputies that could be hired – both for road patrol and jail security.