Jackson music community pays tribute to an icon

Last week the Jackson musical community came together twice for one of their own. First to honor Craig Playford with a musical tribute on Sunday, Sept. 21 at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson. Then, to remember him at his funeral just six days later on Saturday, Sept 27.

The tribute, “Mr. Playford’s House (Band),” started with a slide show of pictures of Playford’s life, his family, his bandmates, his adventures. Hundreds of his friends, family, customers, and community members gathered, with some travelling from as far as Boston, Massachusetts. Over 30 musicians took the stage to play music and recount stories of Playford, or just wish him well and share their appreciation for his contribution to our community. Steve Tucker, Jim Reed and Tom Firth shared stories and also presented Playford with a plaque that stated: “Working Musician Award. Recognizing his commitment to enriching the lives of the people of Jackson through music, education, and dedication to uplifting others.”

Originally Playford was going to attend the event, but his health wouldn’t allow it. Instead, he and his family were able to watch a live-stream of the event together in the comfort of their own home. It was bittersweet, as all in attendance understood the situation, and about 36 hours later, on Tuesday morning, the Jackson community lost an icon.

The following Saturday, Sept. 27, at Westwinds Church, a final farewell was given to Craig M. Playford. The service was officiated by Pastor Cory Doiron and Dr. David McDonald, who was one of Craig’s “adopted kids.”

McDonald is a gifted communicator and hearing him talk about Playford at both the tribute show and his funeral was inspiring. They met because David was looking for someone to help him with his golf game. Craig was up for the challenge, and they became family.

“If you’ve ever been around Craig, you know that he’s constantly gathering people into his family. I had never met anybody who had a heart so big,” said McDonald. ” There has never been a better friend to me or to my family, to this community, to all of you, than Craig Playford.”

Speaking on the power of music, McDonald offered: “Music heals. Music soothes. In our final moments, music reminds us who we are, what we’re worth, and that our lives have meaning far beyond this temporary moment.”

Playford created a sanctuary for the pursuit of music excellence and fostered an entire community with that sanctuary. That sanctuary was known as Playford Music Company. It wasn’t just another music store, rather it was a destination for musicians. Sure, you could purchase your specific needs and just leave, but that rarely happened. Most times, you would look forward to coming in to see what was new, maybe play a new piece of gear you have been yearning to own, or maybe you just loved the atmosphere, wanted to trade stories and reminisce with Playford and the staff members or the other musicians that were there while the smell of West Point Lounge wafted in from across the street.

Playford opened his first store in Jonesville in 1976 and moved it to Jackson in 1982. He was a working musician, commanding the Hammond B3 organ like it was a part of his soul. He would play in numerous bands over his lifetime and earned the respect of the musical community, but his desire to help those musicians, and the up-and-coming generations of musicians was clearly on his mind from the start. He realized this ambition through his dedication and hard work.

Kaden Playford, his eldest grandson, spoke at the funeral: “From high school on, he worked long hours. Oftentimes working 60-hour weeks, without getting paid for the overtime. He had a strong passion for what he was doing. This led to his business success with Playford Music Company.”

“I remember going to Playford’s with my grandmother in 1983, after moving to Michigan, and purchased my first guitar,” said this writer. “Craig was patient with us, answering every question like it wasn’t the millionth time he heard them. He was kind. He was fair, and he never attempted to sell you something you didn’t need. I was lucky enough to eventually work at PMC, starting in 1989, and I got to work with some of my lifelong friends; Joel Randolph, Paul Arntz, Dan Bickel and Aaron Piggott, to name a few.”

Randolph said at the tribute show: “Craig really imparted on us how to treat customers, how a business should be run, how to be fair. He’s an important part of our family. He definitely took care of us.”

These are values I still hold today: Be honest, fair, patient, and humble. Gain confidence through educating yourself on the products and the process. I often told customers that “I won’t try to sell you anything, but I will answer your questions and ring you up.” We didn’t work on commission, and that really allowed us to properly help people. Playford Music Company had lifelong customers and that was because of Playford and his vision for decency. I really enjoyed my time working there, as well as teaching guitar there. I am honored to be one of Craig’s “Store Kids.”

With the advent of the internet and the “big box” stores, it became harder to compete, but Playford remained a staple of Mid-Michigan music stores, outlasting nearly every other local music retailer. When he closed the store in 2022, it was on his own terms. I am convinced he could still be in business to this day, but as priorities in life sometimes change over time, he wanted to spend the time he had left with the love of his life, Wendy Playford, as well as his blended family of children: Bryan and Brad Playford, Lucas, Sherrie, and Andrew Blonde, and his many grandchildren.

Playford’s private life was just as active as his professional life. He loved attending the University of Michigan football games, he loved playing golf, and he would spend time with his grandchildren and include them in these activities. Kaden Playford recounted this sentiment at the funeral: “He put so much energy into loving each of us and having special bonds with all of us, individually”.

Craig was a man of immense faith. He spent Sundays at Westwinds Church, playing the organ with the praise and worship team and helping with everything he could. Aaron Zraik recounts his friendship with Playford, and the impact that was felt when he told him that “He was proud of him.” “He always saw potential,” said Zraik.

Kevin Nichols, another member of the praise and worship team said “It was a blessing every Sunday morning to walk in and see Craig sitting across the keyboard. I knew it was gonna be a special day.”

He wasn’t just helping at Westwinds, he would help many churches and schools in the area with their sound reinforcement needs, providing P.A. systems, consulting and gear. This was a separate business model of Playford Music, and was also very successful. Randolph, who worked with Playford for many years, will continue to operate Playford Sound.

In a world that remembers people for their impact, it is safe to say that Playford will be remembered. His cousin, Eric Playford said “I can’t help but think that the praise team in heaven just got a killer (Hammond) B3 player. Heaven gained a great man today.”

Aaron Piggott said “He could’ve done anything he wanted to and been very successful at it, but he loved music and was called to do so. This has been a tremendous loss.”

Ashley Carpenter was his caretaker and said “It was such an honor to care for Craig. The love that filled the room was undeniable. The way the family surrounded him, holding each other through the final days and moments, spoke louder than words. It reflected not only the man he was, but the legacy he leaves behind. One of love, strength and deep connection.”

We can all learn from Playford’s example. I can still see his smiling face. He has taught me how to persevere through hardships, and to remain positive. How to face overwhelming odds and have faith. His influence is undeniable. His presence in our community was impactful. It was honorable. It was measurable. Although we must all go on, we will go on with the understanding that we were affected by his influence, and what a positive influence it has been!

After his passing, Bryan Playford said “We have found so much comfort in the texts, calls, and posts, especially those that share a funny or heartfelt story about Dad and the ways he touched your life. Thank you to everyone that has reached out and shared. It means more than words can say.”

As the last slide on the screen during the tribute concert said: “Thank you Craig, for your dedication to others, your commitment to lifelong learning, and the love you shared with so many of us. We are better because of you.”

This may be the “End of an Era” but your legacy lives on in so many!

See you at the finish line, my friend.