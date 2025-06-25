July 4 fun is on its way

The Fourth of July is coming and the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is ready to make a two-day weekend splash.

Fun will start Friday, July 4, at 11 a.m. with the community’s annual Independence Day Parade. Participants will line up at Saugatuck High School starting at 10:30 and proceed at 11 south on Elizabeth Street, west on Allegan Street down the hill, north through downtown on Butler Street, east up Francis and north on Elizabeth to the school.

Stick around for the Family Fun Party from noon to 2 p.m. at Wicks Park on the riverfront. Activities for all ages will include an apple pie-eating contest, yard games, face painting, balloon twisting, a live DJ and awards for most spirited. Sponsors are The Butler Pantry, Lake Vista SuperValu and JPD Construction.

The holiday grand finale will come Saturday with Fireworks over Lake Kalamazoo fired at dusk. Sponsors include the CVB, cities of Saugatuck and Douglas, and Saugatuck Township.

Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to spread out within view of the lake, be ready for crowds — and enjoy!