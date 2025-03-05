“Justice for Otsego” founder succumbs to cancer

Mary Zack

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Mary Zack, founder of the advocacy group Justice for Otsego, passed away on Saturday, March 1. She was 43.

An Otsego native, Zack was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1997 at the age of 17.

In the years that followed, Zack witnessed several of her classmates, family members and friends develop various cancers and other diseases. Wanting answers, she started Justice for Otsego in 2018.

With the support of noted environmental activist Erin Brockovich, Zack began uncovering information related to pollution in the area. Her research uncovered the presence of PFAS, man-made “forever chemicals” that have been linked to numerous health issues.

“Over the past seven years, Mary has tirelessly uncovered critical information about illegal dumping, pollution and the methods used to spread toxic waste along county roads,” said a statement on the Justice for Otsego Facebook page. “Her findings revealed the presence of harmful substances like PFOS, PFAS and dioxins, which have likely contributed to the generational health crises in the area, with evidence of toxic waste dumping dating back to the 1960s.”

Zack was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022, which later metastasized to her bones.

Despite facing her own health issues, however, Zack never stopped fighting for her hometown. And just last month, those efforts paid off in the form of a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to continue research and help those affected by this issue.

Jennifer Lee Johnson, director of Toxic Action Lab and associate professor at Michigan State University, has been working with Zack on the project.

“We’ll absolutely continue her legacy of hard work and dedication to her community and to the people there that she cares about, which is the entire place,” Johnson told WWMT.

“If people want to have their wells tested or are interested in having soil tested in their gardens, or their agricultural fields or what have you, we’ll be doing that. We’ll have resources as part of that grant to make that available.”

Friends may visit with Zack’s family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, or 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, at the Winkel Funeral Home in Otsego. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 10, at St. Margaret Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Simon Manjooran officiating.

Private burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

Contributions in memory of Zack may be made to the Mary Zack Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made out to Ellen Zack.