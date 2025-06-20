Justin Jamar Hunter arraigned in connection to Albion shooting

By Kara DeChalk

Contributing Writer

On Sunday, June 15, Albion Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the Kennedy Street side of the apartment complex located in the 500 block of W. Broadwell Street, in Albion on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, ADPS located the victim, a 38-year-old female, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.

On the scene, police identified the suspect as the victim’s boyfriend, Justin Jamar Hunter, 33. ADPS units were able to obtain and relay information to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department that helped them locate and arrest the suspect in Jackson County.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.

Hunter was arraigned in Calhoun County’s 10th District Court Monday, on a felony charge of assault with intent to murder. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Monday, June 30 in Calhoun County District Court.

ADPS was assisted by Calhoun County-911, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Calhoun County Multi-Jurisdictional Evidence Team and Albion Community Ambulance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective / Lt. Nicole Wygant at 517-629-7824 or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.