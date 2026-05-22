Juvenile charged in the May 5 Napoleon schools swatting case

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

A 14-year-old was charged in a nine-count juvenile petition alleging involvement in a series of false threats, including a “swatting” call, that led Napoleon Community Schools to lock down on May 5 and cancel classes the following day, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey A. Guernsey announced earlier this week.

The petition includes charges of false threat of terrorism, conspiracy to commit a false threat of terrorism, false threat of a bomb, conspiracy to commit a false threat of a bomb, false public threat, conspiracy to commit a false public threat, false report of a felony, conspiracy to commit a false report of a felony, and using a computer to commit a crime punishable by 20 years or more. Prosecutors said the lead charges are 20-year felonies.

Authorities said the case stems from the juvenile’s alleged role in three separate threatening calls to law enforcement agencies that prompted the district-wide lockdown.

A joint release from the Napoleon Police and Fire Department and Napoleon Community Schools said 26 police units from six law enforcement agencies and 18 fire and rescue units from at least seven agencies responded, with first responders implementing emergency protocols, searching school facilities and coordinating with school administrators, teachers, support staff and other district personnel.

Officials said that while such incidents are often described as swatting calls, they create real fear and disruption for students, parents, school employees and the broader community, while also straining emergency resources. The joint release also said the response underscored the partnership between the school district and emergency services, citing the coordinated work of administrators, teachers, support staff, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and other responding agencies.

The 14-year-old will be treated as a juvenile throughout the case. Because of the sensitive nature of the proceedings, the prosecutor’s office said it will not release the respondent’s name.