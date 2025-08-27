Labor Day Bridge Walk returns Sept. 1

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

The Labor Day Blue Star Bridge Walk will be back Monday, Sept. 1 — with a longer route this year.

What would have been last year’s 26th annual crossing was canceled “due to challenges in gathering the necessary resources to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all participants and minimize disruptions to local traffic,” said sponsors in a press release.

Instead of starting and ending at the south foot of the Blue Star Highway bridge, this year’s walk will begin at 8:15 a.m. in downtown Douglas’s Beery Field and end there, bumping the event’s length from 0.19 to 0.8 miles.

April Gundy, working with the Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau, will direct the stroll.

From Beery, participants will proceed down Washington Street, under the bridge to the Veterans Memorial Pathway, cross the span into Saugatuck and U-turn back to the park.

There, they can celebrate with a completion certificate, water, coffee and donuts. All are welcome, free.

Optional donations will be accepted to support the Saugatuck Recreation Department.