Lakefront Roofing to buy property from the City

By James Windell

The South Haven City Council on January 6, 2025 approved Resolution 2025-04 authorizing a purchase development agreement with Lakefront Roofing, LLC.

Lakefront Roofing company, now located in Covert, will buy three acres of land from the city in the I-96 Business Park to build offices, a showroom, and a warehouse. Lakefront Roofing, which has been in business since 2008, will purchase the land for $50,000. The City of South Haven owns about six acres in their Business Park area.

“We have been marketing those six acres,” City Manager Kate Hosier said at the City Council meeting. “We have an offer on this property from Lakefront Roofing. They are located in Covert now but would like to relocate here.” She went on to say that Lakefront Roofing expects to employ 12 to 16 local workers.

“This property is less than market value but there are of local economic incentives in locating that business here and retaining those workers,” Hosier added.

Lakefront Roofing is owned by Ryan Follman and Jason Avery. Speaking to the City Council, Avery said that he is a 55-year resident of South Haven, and has been very involved in the community, including 13 years coaching in South Haven Schools. “My business partner Ryan and I are active in the community doing roofing and siding, window and door projects and remodels and have been looking for property for quite some time,” Avery said. “We hope to have our own office and showroom space and become a bigger asset not only to the city but to our employees.”

Mayor Annie Brown commented that she couldn’t be happier about Lakefront Roofing building in the Business Park. “We are thrilled to have you in our industrial park,” she said to Avery. “And anyone who knows Jason knows how much he gives back to our city through volunteering and coaching. This is a great addition to our city and our industrial park.”

Ryan Follman, co-owner of Lakefront Roofing, says that their office currently in Covert is much too small for their business.

“We expect to break ground on the new property sometime later this year,” Follman said. “And we hope to be able to move in during 2026.”