Laskowski, Simpson lead Trailblazers past Clippers

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Senior Natalia Laskowski and junior Mylah Simpson were expected to lead the offense for the Saugatuck girls basketball team this season.

That was definitely the case when the Trailblazers hosted Martin on Friday, Dec. 12.

Laskowski scored a game-topping 20 points, while Simpson was close behind with 17 points as Saugatuck earned the 57-42 victory.

The Trailblazers improved to 2-0 following a 62-44 season-opening victory over Wyoming Potter’s House on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Martin coach Eric Zudweg, in his first season as head coach in Martin after a one-year stint as an assistant coach, was duly impressed by Laskowski and Simpson.

“Laskowski and Simpson both had phenomenal nights,” Zudweg said. “They are really great players and even when you feel like you do a good job against them, they can score in so many different ways—at the rim, on perimeter, on fast breaks.

“(Saugatuck coach ) Kevin (Tringali) has done a great job with their program. They are skilled, fundamental and play the right way.”

Laskowski scored seven first-quarter points, including a 3-pointer. Simpson added four points in the stanza, with two of those coming at the line.

Simpson finished a 8-of-8 at the charity stripe.

Freshman Charlee Gustafson nearly had a double-double for Saugatuck, adding nine points and 15 rebounds.

Saugatuck led 14-9 after one quarter and 27-18 at halftime.

Martin used a 20-7 run in the second half to cut a 20-point deficit to 47-40 in the fourth quarter, but the Clippers would get no closer.

“As expected, Martin came in scrappy like they always do, as we could never quite pull away,” Tringali said. “With that said, every time they punched us we punched them back. Our kids were resilient.”

Torryn Harris paced Martin (0-2) with 15 points. Anna Jager added 12 points, followed by Aliyah DeGlopper with eight and Maggie Jager with five.

“I thought our girls played unbelievably tough from start to finish,” Zugweg said. “We had a stretch in the third where we made a few made too many turnovers that led to scores the other way and put us down 20 for a moment. But our girls never gave up.

“We fell short, but I was happy with our toughness and grit, especially against a really good team in Saugatuck. We need to take care of the basketball better as a team and limit those fast break points.

In its win over Potter’s House, Saugatuck closed the game on a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter to break open what had been a close affair.

The game was knotted at 26-26 at the intermission and the Trailblazers clung to a 44-42 lead after three quarters.

“I’m so proud of our kids tonight,” Tringali said. “Potter’s House gave us everything they had and our kids kept their composure.”

Senior Penny Grob grabbed some key rebounds. She also had 13 points, matching Laskowski for second on the team behind Simpson’s game-topping 21 points.

Martin opened its season with a game against Zion Christian, with the Clippers falling 43-29.

Harris scored nine points, followed by seven each from DeGlopper and Alley Bacon.

Martin faced quarter deficits of 9-4, 22-12 and 26-18.

