Law Day 2025 brings surprise resignation from Judge Baillargeon

During the Law Day 2025 celebrations and presentations in the Allegan County 57th District Court, and after Judge Emily Jipp explained the importance of the U.S. Constitution, the Honorable Wil-liam Baillargeon reiterated the unique nature of the Constitution of the United States and the re-sponsibilities of all judges to fulfill the laws of the Constitution in a non-partisan, professional man-ner. Then he announced that he had given his letter of resignation to Governor Whitmer as of Au-gust 1, 2025.

By Gari Voss

Allegan County’s celebration of Law Day 2025 on May 1st promoted the theme of “The Constitution’s Promise: Out of Many, One”. During the celebration, the 2025 Liberty Bell Award was given, and the Honorable William Baillargeon announced the recipient of the Excellence in the Law Scholarship in honor of the Honorable George R. Corsiglia. But the most memorable moment was Judge Baillargeon’s announcement that he had informed Governor Gretchen Whitmer of his intended resignation as of August 1, 2025.

Law Day & the Constitution

The Honorable Emily Jipp of the 48th Circuit Court began the proceedings with references to May 1st being Law Day, and this year’s theme is “The Constitution’s Promise: Out of Many, One”.

“The Constitution reflects the ideals that shape our profession and democracy. Law is more than statutes and precedent,” explained Judge Jipp. “It’s the unifying force forged in diversity and grounded in the enduring promise of constitutional democracy. Our constitution was a radical and pragmatic experiment born out of compromise, ambition and vision that united 13 colonies under law. The original constitution left out some important pieces which is why we have added, challenged, interpreted and fought for the equality ever since.”

The Judge continued, “The Bill of Rights was the first collective statement that liberty requires limits on government power. That piece stated that religion, due process and trial by jury are not privileges but rights. Later the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments of the constitution sought to fulfill the Constitution’s promise for all by abolishing slavery, defining citizenship, guaranteeing equal protection, and protecting the right to vote. The amendments reshaped our legal landscape, and yet, the promise they held has often demanded continual enforcement and reaffirmation in the courts and in our society.”

Judge Jipp’s explanation did not stop there, “The 19th Amendment secured women’s right to vote. The 24th eliminated poll taxes, and the 26th expanded suffrage to 18 year olds. Each amendment was a marker of progress and demanded more of the constitution and has asked more of us.”

Laurie Tange, the court administrator, presented the Liberty Bell Award to Carol Carr. “The award is given to a person who has made outstanding contributions to the cause of justice and the functioning of the legal system. Somebody who embodies the spirit of civic responsibility, dedication, and service.”

Ms. Tange shared that Ms. Carr began working in the legal community at Sheridan and Sheridan 34 years ago. When Steven Sheridan became a judge, Carr followed him as his judicial assistant.

“During the last 34 years, Carr has been commitment to ensure that justice is impactful. She has spent countless hours assisting members of the public in navigating the often complex and overwhelming court system. Whether someone was facing a housing issue, family matter, criminal case, or civil concern, Carol has always been a calm, knowledgeable and compassionate presence, helping people understand the situation and finding their way through the legal process with dignity. Since the inception of the problem solving courts, she has been there, not just as a supporter, but helping shape the courts into the innovative, humane, and effective institutions that they are today,” explained Tange. “But Carol’s service doesn’t stop there. She has been a guide for new attorneys [and judges], generously sharing her wisdom, her time, and unwavering sense of professionalism. She has helped shape the next generation of legal minds, instilling in them the same commitment to justice and public service that she herself embodies.”

After Carr graciously accepted the Liberty Bell Award, it was the Honorable William Baillargeon, justice of the 57th District Court, turn to present the Excellence in the Law Scholarship in honor of the Honorable George R. Corsiglia from the William and Agnes Baillargeon Memorial Fund. This recipient is Taylor Klimp, who is graduating from Otsego High School and has plans to pursue a career in family law.

Judge Baillargeon stated that this scholarship can be given to a high school graduate who plans on pursuing a degree in law, an individual who would like to attend a law enforcement academy, or college students who are already involved in law studies. The Excellence in the Law Scholarship is in honor of the Honorable George R. Corsiglia, who Baillargeon described as a tough but fair judge who would do what he could to enforce the law.

“We must continue to fight and to uphold and work to make sure that the Constitution isn’t just simply words written on a page. That is why my husband Brent Leonard and I established the William and Agnes Baillargeon Foundation to present scholarships to individuals for the excellence in the practice or pursuit of law,” explained the Judge. “We give them generally to high school students, but they are available to college students as well as individuals applying to the various academies for law enforcement.”

Judge Baillargeon then began what he described as an extremely difficult piece of information.

“Our constitution is under attack and our civil rights laws are being used to dismantle civil liberties. Some seek to intimidate and coerce the judiciary in hopes of bending decisions and opinions to their will. The rule of law is cited to justify ignoring due process protections. The late Justice Antonin Scalia said that every tinpot dictator has a bill of rights. What separates us [the United States] is due process.

“Who is impacted by this violation of due process that we are seeing? Of course, it’s the unseen. It’s the poor. It’s the marginalized. It’s the vulnerable. But as ignoring due process becomes normalized, who then will be next? Perhaps attorneys, some have already been targeted. Journalists? Some have already been targeted. Perhaps judges. Some too have already been targeted. What about the constitution itself? If such foundational aspects of our constitutional rights are violated as a whim, then as Justice Scalia stated, what separates us?

“Today, I remark on the state of the Constitution and judiciary only. I would reflect that the rule of law applies to all, and I would argue that it applies to judges especially. The judicial cannon of ethics provides that judges refrain from partisan activity, and I intend to adhere to this ethical demand for as long as I am a judge.

“But my conscience cries out, and I cannot and will not remain silent for the entirety of my elected term. Therefore, I have informed the governor that I intend to resign my office as chief judge of the 57th District Court effective August 1, 2025. In order to allow her team an opportunity to seek out and appoint the best qualified individual to replace me.

“I am grateful to this court, especially Carol, my court reporter and secretary, who for whom the support these last 18 years has been supportive of me in my office as judge in the county of Allegan. I’m also grateful to the Allegan Bar Association and my fellow judges for their professionalism and confidence. And I am also very thankful for the love and support of my husband Brent who is here today. For 21 years, he’s been and continues to be my appeal of last resort. Thank you.”

With those profound words, the Honorable William Baillargeon ended the session.