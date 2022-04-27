LaFayette Sun

LHS crowns two kings, one queen at Homecoming

LaFayette high School crown two prom kings TaeThomas and Vinay Singh. LaFayette High School Prom Queen Nyasia Chambers
LaFayette High School celebrates their Junior and Senior Prom on Saturday. The Prom started out at The school with a live public showing car lead out of the students. Following introduction and event was held in Opelika Al. at the Coke Cola Center.

