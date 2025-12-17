Life as Performance Art

Since the Great Covid Shut Down, Christmas has become very “the past.” I don’t blame it on the virus nor closures used to slow its progress.

Some has come from our penchant for online shopping, ordering food and delivery services, plus political and economic turmoil in our country. Worse, we have used our devices and apps to isolate ourselves from the rest of the world.

Nor do I think this perception is based on that I am a grouchy old man, or even believe in Yogi Berra’s veracity when he reminded us, “Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be.”

I do not believe that most of Christmas has changed. For those who profess their faith in Jesus, the nativity story remains the same.

Rather, it is how we observe and celebrate Christmas that has changed. For those who lament, “Well, it isn’t like it used to be,” you are absolutely right. Maybe, just maybe it has changed for the better.

The harsh reality is our culture has changed, and an abundance of worrisome challenges stares us in the face. Maybe we are letting our fear of them get the best of us.

Here is what I mean. My sister chased our family tree back to Merry Olde England in the 1100s.

It was not very merry for most people, especially the peasants, serfs and even the skilled laborers. They had rough lives, often short and brutal. It wasn’t even “olde” because only decades earlier the Anglo-Saxons were defeated by the Normans, and the country was run roughshod by the French.

Real power was in the hands of the nobility, knights, royalty and the upper-echelon clergy, whether they were Anglo-Saxon or Norman. The legend of Robin Hood was built on a noble archer who turned to 12 o’clock the noses of those who lorded it over the poor.

Then came Dec. 24, and everyone laid down their tools, warring armies declared a truce, and abuse ground to a temporary halt. Woven strands of holly were placed over spinning wheels and looms, not for decoration as much as to say, “we’re taking a break; a holiday.”

The same thing was true in the small factories and workshops. From Christmas Day until Jan. 6, the people partied and celebrated in both sacred and secular ways.

That structure of abject poverty for many, comfort for a few continued for centuries, right up to our own time. Jane Austen’s novels, which reflect upper middleclass lives, are countered by Charles Dickens’ bleak stories of life for the working class and unemployed.

It was during this time that Christmas was “modernized,” and my guess is the grouches and grumps were not happy about the changes.

Queen Victoria and family added the German tradition of a Christmas tree in the palace. U.S. cartoonist Thomas Nast re-imaged Santa Claus as a well-fed jolly fellow instead of the traditional St. Nicholas who was gaunt and tired-looking.

Clement Moore moved Christmas gift-giving from Dec. 6 to Christmas Eve and Day. And Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” put the emphasis on compassion for those on the margin of society.

That theme is found in our country as well. My parents were part of the Lost Generation, the Silent and Greatest Generations. Public health was not a universal priority and many children died in infancy. Education was sporadic, there were no financial safety nets for anyone. The social and economic divide was obvious, but it also was a century of opportunities to advance.

They had real challenges in their lives. For many, it began with the Spanish flu immediately followed World War I. When the war ended the doughboys came home, and unemployment shot up.

There was mass hysteria about “Reds” or Marxist communists and socialists taking over the country. The nation went through Agricultural Depression of the 1920s. After that came a decade of the Great Depression, then World War II, then the Korean War.

Segregation and bigotry were an everyday specter o for all minorities; women were not allowed to have financial credit in their own names until just half a century ago; and domestic abuse was considered the cost of not being a “good” wife.

Through it all, people observed and celebrated Christmas.

Generations of women (who was mainly did the work) gave their all to make the end of the year as happy a time as possible. They baked the traditional delicacies, prepared the meal and decorated the family home.

Legions of church women, along with the more affluent “women who lunch,” included community members who were excluded most of the year.

Choirs and musical groups gave concerts and recitals and led sing-alongs because music, especially group singing, lifts the spirits. Meals and often “practical” gifts were given to those in need. The Marines collected and delivered Toys for Tots.

If nothing else, we can do our part by volunteering to ring the bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaigns. Some of my friends do it every year. They, like everyone else who participates in caring for others, finds their own Christmas joy multiplied.

We do all this and more because we know life is short and limited. There is no perfect time to give and receive joy.

Christmas has not changed because the old story of angels, shepherds the manger and Holy Family have not changed. They are eternal because it is all based on divine love.

How we observe that event does change, because we work hard so we can celebrate Christmas. It changes only because we are always on the lookout for new and creative ways to tell the unchangeable story in ways we can understand.

So how about we work to make this a good and memorable Christmas for those around us and ourselves? Quit shedding tears into your second or third Tom and Jerry about how miserable life has become. Tears only spoil the taste. It’s last call, time to blow your nose and get to work.

Go out, get numbingly cold while you put decorations or lights on the outside of your house. That’s your gift to the neighborhood. From whatever you do to start, build on it and have fun. Keep going, if only because it is contagious and will benefit others.

As for a gift to yourself, make a telephone call to an old friend, say “Merry Christmas” to someone or whatever it might be. Just be intentional and create memories for yourself. Save yourself future regret by making the connection when you can.

A few years from now, if you are still pretending to be Ebenezer Scrooge before the trio of spooks disturbed his sleep, you can snarl “Christmas ain’t what it used to be.” I doubt it will bring you any joy. You have a far better chance of finding it by taking positive action. Just keep going.

