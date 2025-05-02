Lockport snuffs possibility of 425 agreement for Clark Logic property

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

LOCKPORT TWP. — Lockport Township officials rejected the possibility of a new land transfer agreement for a possible business earlier this month, while keeping some other options open.

At their April 14 meeting, the Lockport Township Board formally declined to consider the possibility of a Public Act 425 land transfer agreement with the city for a property on 57582 N. Main St., which is currently owned by Clark Logic.

According to Zoning Administrator Doug Kuhlman, the inquiry into a 425 agreement was brought to his attention by Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Christy Trammell, to which Kuhlman said he would talk with the board about it, “but I think I know the answer.”

The property, located next door to Berkshire Hathaway Home Services on Main Street, is slated to be an ice cream shop, according to Kuhlman, with Trammell adding in an interview Wednesday that the proposed business would also include a golf simulator. The property currently does not have water or sewer running to the building.

Kuhlman said, in his estimation, the only potential need at the property would be sewer, citing Lockport Township water services already technically being available at the property.

Kuhlman said he would not support a 425 agreement for the property, citing a portion of the State Boundary Commission’s February decision in the request by Tom Lowry for annexing his 38 acres on Buckhorn Road into the city for his reasoning, which stated that because there was “availability for water on all four sides of the property, and that the land can be developed in concurrence with the city,” Lowry’s request for annexation was denied.

“I see no need for a 425 agreement. We don’t have any reason to have city water, because we have the water. The only potential is the sewer, but I asked [Trammell] if they had contacted the Health Department to see if they could use a septic system, and the answer is no,” Kuhlman said.

Kuhlman suggested that if the Health Department says the owners cannot do a septic system at the property, they could do a franchise agreement for city sewer services only, without doing a 425 agreement “until Lockport Township gets a sewer system,” which would keep the property in Lockport Township.

During discussion, Kuhlman said Trammell’s communication “wasn’t a formal request,” with Trustee Rick Daniels quipping, “When did Christy Trammell work for Jamie [Clark],” referring to Clark Logic’s owner.

“Christy has no say as far as asking, right? She doesn’t work for Jamie, right?” Daniels said, to which Kuhlman responded, “I don’t know,” before recommending the board make a motion to decline the request.

Trammell said in an interview Wednesday there wasn’t a formal request for a 425, as her communication with Kuhlman was an inquiry to him to bring to the board on behalf of the Chamber and Clark Logic. Trammell said Clark Logic had inquired to her about how to go about the issue of getting sewer and water to the property.

The motion to decline was passed unanimously by the board with no further discussion.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.