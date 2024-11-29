Lumen Christi advances to D-6 Football Finals

Courtesy photo

Isaac Rehberg finished with 17 tackles for Lumen Christi Catholic High School in the MHSAA Division 6 state semifinal last Saturday at Novi.

The Titans advanced to the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 6 state finals with a 35-6 semifinal win at Novi last Saturday.

Lumen Christi faces Lansing Catholic Friday at Ford Field beginning at 4 p.m. It is the third consecutive season the Titans have appeared in a state final – the last two being in Division 7.

Kadale Williams ran for 338 yard and four touchdowns in the win. He went over the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the season. Timmy Crowley threw for 82 yards and a 75-yard touchdown to Wes Learned in the win.

Isaac Rehberg finished with 17 tackles and Sean Walicki added 11 stops for Lumen Christi.

Adam Fuller and Cassius Griffin each recorded interceptions for the Titans and Charlie Saunders added eight tackles.

Lumen Christi is 12-1 on the season while Lansing Catholic is 10-3.