Lumen Christi sets state football records in championship victory

by Jeff Steers

Contributing Writer

Last Friday was a record setting day for the Lumen Christi Catholic High School varsity football team.

The Titans defeated Lansing Catholic 56-18 to claim the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Division 6 state title.

It is the third consecutive title for the Titans and gives them the most state titles in MHSAA football with 14 victories.

Kadale Williams ran for 314 yards and five touchdowns in the game to set a finals record. Williams scored on runs of 36, 6, 76, 5, and 2 yards in the LCCHS win.

Touchdowns were also scored by Josh Dumont, Isaac Rehberg, and Logan Decker. Kicker Andy Salazar was 8-for-8 on extra points for the Titans.

Amarion Clay led Lumen Christi with nine tackles and Dumont and Charlie Saunders added seven stops.

Lumen Christi Coach Herb Brogan now has 12 state titles as a head coach and win No. 421 in the D-6 final. He trails John Herrington (443 wins) and Al Fracassa (430) for most wins by a Michigan High School coach.

(LCFootball4): Lumen Christi Catholic High School running back Kadale Williams (1) scored five touchdowns in the Titans 56-18 win over Lansing Catholic in the MHSAA Division 6 finals last Friday.

Photos Courtesy Rick Bradley