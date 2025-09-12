Man arrested in Mottville by Special Response Team

MOTTVILLE TWP. — A man the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office deemed to be a “known violent offender” in a press release was arrested in Mottville Township Wednesday.

According to deputies, the county’s Special Response Team were called at 6 p.m. that day to arrest a 26-year-old man in a residence at the 11000 block of Riverside Drive that had multiple outstanding warrants.

Police claim the suspect was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail on the outstanding warrants, which were not disclosed by police. Other individuals at the residence, they claim, were also found to have outstanding warrants and were taken into custody. All involved were lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail.

Investigators claim they recovered additional evidence as well during a search of the property. The investigation is ongoing, and no further arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

