Clare County Review & Marion Press

Man jailed after
allegedly lighting wife’s house on fire

By John Raffel

By John Raffel
Correspondent

LAKE CITY – James Melvin Aldridge, 42, was arraigned on Monday in the 84th district court in Missaukee for one count second degree arson, one count fourth degree arson, one count interfering with an electronic communication device and habitual fourth offender.
His bond was set at $50,000 cash surety. His next scheduled court appearance is on Feb. 10.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake post, assisted by the Missaukee County sheriff’s office, said they were called to the area of Central St. and East St. in Norwich Township, Missaukee County. On Jan. 28, the woman reported her husband was uncontrollable and threw fire starter in her face before fleeing. Troopers located her husband, Aldridge, driving on Phelps Road near M-66.
According to troopers, Aldridge and his wife are in the process of getting a divorce and she is currently staying in a motorhome. He went to her residence, got into an argument and he allegedly lit the bed inside the motorhome on fire before putting it out with a fire extinguisher.
Police say his wife attempted to call 911 and he took her phone and threw it. Troopers say he then went outside and lit the seat of her vehicle on fire and then put it out. He fled the scene and was stopped by troopers. He was then lodged in the Missaukee County Jail.

