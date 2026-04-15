Mantels out after decade as deputy

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Ten-year Saugatuck Township District Deputy Chief Chris Mantels (shown at left) is no longer on the job.

Chief Greg Janik said personnel matters must by law be kept confidential, but added many of Mantels’ duties regarding commercial building applications and short-term residential inspections have been taken over by the International Code Council.

The American nonprofit standards organization was founded by the building trades 1994 through the merger of three regional model code organizations in the American construction industry. Since 2023, its headquarters has been based at Capitol Crossings in Washington, D.C.

“The ICC literally writes the book for members like us on fire and building codes, among others,” chief said. “Its costs are pass-through because we charge developers via application fees.”

“Chris served about 10 years as an on-call fireman before moving up to his full-time position as deputy. Our department wishes him well,” Janik said.

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